These Sectors Are Running Hard: Pot Stocks, Rare Earths and Nickel

In today’s Money Morning…pot stocks appear to be turning a corner…rare earths on the comeback trail…long-term uptrend in nickel…and more…

It looks like the Santa rally has started early this year.

There’s plenty going on with banks and large-cap resources flying, but there’s also some action in the small-cap space.

As Lachlann Tierney has been pointing out recently, pot stocks appear to be turning a corner, but I think the jury is still out about which business model is going to be a success in the sector.

I reckon the pot stocks that are focused on doing clinical research on the efficacy of their products and that have some proprietary knowledge that they can protect will probably have the best chance of creating a self-sustaining business in the future.

The ones that jump out at me on that front are Zelira Therapeutics Ltd [ASX:ZLD] (this stock is in the Pivot Trader portfolio) and Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd [ASX:BOT].

Both have seen strong buying since the crash with ZLD up 250% to 7.8 cents and BOT rising 440% from a low of 2.3 cents to the current price of 12.5 cents.

Resources related to battery production are all blasting off.

Rare earths have had a false break of the 2016 low and are soaring.

Rare earths on the comeback trail

Lynas Corporation Ltd [ASX:LYC] (in the Pivot Trader portfolio) has been the standout performer in the rare earths sector but other up and comers are all seeing uptrends develop. Pensana Metals Ltd [ASX:PM8], Hastings Technology Metals Ltd [ASX:HAS], Greenland Minerals Ltd [ASX:GGG], and Arafura Resources Ltd [ASX:ARU] are all starting to look pretty hot.

Lithium is also heading higher despite the supply overhang and Orocobre Ltd [ASX:ORE] (in the Pivot Trader portfolio), Galaxy Resources Ltd [ASX:GXY], and Pilbara Minerals Ltd [ASX:PLS] are jumping.

Nickel is also looking strong as an ox and probably has further to run.

Long-term uptrend in nickel

I like Panoramic Resources Ltd [ASX:PAN] (in the Pivot Trader portfolio) in the nickel space because of the upside from the derisking of restarting operations at Savannah. Blackstone Minerals Ltd’s [ASX:BSX] Ta Khao project in Northern Vietnam is also worth keeping your eye on, although the stock has already run pretty hard.

If it were to drift back towards the low to mid-20s, I would be interested in picking a few up.

Don’t forget about the white hot HPA (High Purity Alumina) sector either. There are a few stocks in the Kaolin space that hope to be HPA producers in future, but they have been running on the strength of the low capital cost projects that they are working on.

Andromeda Metals Ltd [ASX:ADN] and Minotaur Exploration Ltd [ASX:MEP] are the market darlings at the moment, but I reckon a market cap of $600 million for ADN is getting a bit over the top. Check out Pure Minerals Ltd [ASX:PM1] which is up 24% today.

Their Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (‘TECH’) Project will process high-grade nickel-cobalt laterite ore imported from New Caledonia to produce battery chemicals for the emerging electric vehicle sector.

I reckon they are one to watch.

FYI Resources Ltd [ASX:FYI] is another HPA hopeful that has been running pretty hard lately but their market cap is still very reasonable at $60 million. They are in a trading halt today to raise $5 million at 20 cents. Once the raising is done and dusted I reckon that is one worth putting in the bottom drawer.

