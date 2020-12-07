Do You Know When to Buy and Sell Your Stocks? This Guy Does…

In today’s Money Morning…energy markets are changing fast…he’s what I call a ‘trader’s trader’…grab a notepad and pen and pay attention…and more…

In 2007 3% of energy production in the state of Texas came from wind generation.

Last year it was 20%.

This startling fact should make you sit up and take notice. Because Texas is the birthplace of the US oil industry and maybe not the kind of place you’d expect to embrace clean energy so strongly.

But the fact is, energy markets are changing fast — even in Texas. And the opportunities for you as an investor are coming even faster.

Now, for the rest of today, I’m going to hand over to my colleague Murray Dawes.

He’s going to show you how you can make money from trading your best stock ideas — whether that’s in the energy sector or anywhere else.

And you should listen very carefully to what he has to say.

Because, and it might sound like a cliché, but what Muzza doesn’t know about trading stocks isn’t worth knowing.

He’s what I call a ‘trader’s trader’.

Meaning he’s the kind of guy other traders go to for advice. Which can be to his detriment, to be honest.

I sometimes think people who are newer to trading don’t fully appreciate the font of knowledge that Muzza provides. Often for free here in Money Morning too.

But for anyone who has taken the plunge and tried to trade for a living, Murray’s thoughts and advice are like gold dust.

Even today, I get a surge of relief when I see Murray tipping a stock or sector I’ve got myself or my subscribers into.

Anyway, I’m not going to kiss Muzza’s ‘you know what’ too much more, or his head won’t fit through the door for the Christmas party!

And I should say that, like any good trader will acknowledge, Murray will certainly tell you he doesn’t know it all either.

Not all of the stocks he picks rise the way he expects they will. But he has a solid risk management strategy in place to help overcome this reality.

Trading is an act of constant thinking, learning, and self-reflection. No matter how long you’ve been doing it, or who’s advising you, you always need to keep working at it.

But what Murray can help you with is in showing you a stock trading system which firmly puts the odds of making money in your favour.

Specifically, by telling you good times to buy and sell.

Which, if you think about it, is all you really need to know!

He does this by being able to accurately pinpoint key levels on a stock or index. These levels are either buy zones or sell zones .

Anyway, I won’t steal his thunder.

Over the next few days, Murray is going to share the central tenants of this system and how you can use it.

Whether you’re an experienced trader or just someone looking to understand stock markets more, I think you’ll get something out of this.

So, grab a notepad and pen and pay attention.

Now over to Murray…

