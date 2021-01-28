Strategic Elements Share Price Climbs Higher on Battery Breakthrough

In what has been a rather forgettable day for the ASX, Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR] is a standout.

The SOR share price is up 8.5% today, defying a sea of red across the wider market.

As for why, well it’s thanks to one of their exciting investments. A rechargeable battery that quite literally runs on air. A battery that is increasingly being tested for higher charges.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Powering up

In tandem with the CSIRO, Strategic Elements has been busy creating unique battery technology.

Not only is it rechargeable, but it is self-chargeable. Using moisture in the air, from humidity, to generate electricity. A power source that would upend the current battery market as we know it, if it was powerful enough.

Prior to today though, this self-charging technology could only generate 0.8 volts from a single cell. But this was just the start.

Today, thanks to their ongoing work, Strategic Elements has revealed that they have achieved a maximum voltage of 4.4 volts from their new prototype battery pack. With ongoing work to reduce the size of individual cells and maintain the same charge.

And, even more excitingly, because it is ‘ink’ based, they are working on making it fabricated. An endeavour that could see it be made available for textile material.

In other words, if they succeed, we will be able to add a ‘battery’ to clothing. Giving us the ability to digitise our fashion industry and usher in an era of smart textiles. A solution that will open plenty of new opportunities for companies, and entire industries.

Not only is it exciting, but it is potentially revolutionary.

What’s next for the SOR share price?

In the meantime, for Strategic Elements, the focus remains on further development.

Turning this electrified battery ink into a more robust and accessible technology. Amongst a range of other investment plans, too.

