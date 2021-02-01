Oneview Share Price Rockets 133% Higher on Samsung Deal (ASX:ONE)

If you needed a reason to see the MedTech boom for yourself, Oneview Healthcare Plc [ASX:ONE] has certainly provided it today.

The ONE share price is up 133.33% at time of writing — surging on the back of a new deal with Samsung of all companies.

Together the pair plan to provide new, digital care solutions to North America. Using software to aid bedside services for patients across the US.

Let’s explore what Oneview has to offer…

Cloud solutions for COVID-19

Oneview, as a health-focused software company, has developed Cloud Start. A package that runs exclusively on Samsung tablets, to provide virtual rounding, virtual visitation, and virtual translation.

On top of that, the enterprise-grade tier, allows for personalised education, meal orders, and other patient requests. Allowing not only for better and more seamless patient care, but also less exposure to infection risk for care providers.

As such, you can no doubt see why this is a desirable solution for hospitals grappling with COVID-19 patients. With Cloud Start already being used in four hospitals across New York.

Now though, with Samsung’s help via a distribution agreement, Oneview intends to broaden their market. Bringing their virtual care solutions to a wider portion of the US healthcare system.

As Oneview’s CEO James Fitter notes:

‘Our move to the cloud accelerates speed to market and opens new possibilities for distribution, making it faster, easier and lower-cost for end-customers to benefit from the digital platform at the bedside. Never has this need been so apparent.

‘Our partnership with Samsung provides a unique opportunity to address new virtual models of care and provide the solution for Samsung SDSA to enhance the value proposition for their reseller network.’

So, if all goes to plan, this should net Oneview a range of new customers. Hopefully at the enterprise level, too.

For investors that is obviously fantastic news. An agreement that should see revenues increasing soon. Especially given the prevalence and recognition that a company like Samsung commands.

What’s next for Oneview?

Looking ahead, the clear focus for Oneview will be on perfecting their Cloud solutions.

Ensuring they provide a best-in-class virtual platform. Giving healthcare providers and their patients the most seamless experience possible.

That will help drive engagement and usability. Allowing Oneview to not only demonstrate the usefulness of their software but perhaps even explore new uses. An avenue that investors will likely be looking for as this small company scales up its market offering.

Who knows, Oneview may even be able to explore the possibility for AI-based solutions in future. A development that is highly anticipated across the broader healthcare industry.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Money Morning