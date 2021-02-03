Strategic Elements Share Price Moves Up on Robotics Update (ASX:SOR)

At time of writing the share price of Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR] trades at 59 cents, up 5.31%.

Strategic Elements Ltd recently announced proof of concept for data processing and self-learning in soft robotics.

Source: Optuma

What’s the new concept about?

Strategic Elements operates as a venture builder where it generates ventures and projects from combining teams of leading scientists or innovators in the technology or resources sectors.

The company is working on printable neuromorphic technology.

Neuromorphic technology is emulations of the neural structure of the human brain.

This new technology is being developed from the company’s Nanocube Memory Ink technology and conducted in the Nanoionics laboratory at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

The recent announcement is another step in the right direction for the company after the news of them developing a rechargeable battery, which we covered recently.

Where to from here?

At present, the company has quite a few projects going on, including the self-charging battery, stealth technology, and exploration projects both in Australia and New Zealand, along with the printable neuromorphic technology.

All of these projects helped the company record a rise in the share price of more than 1,300% from the low in October 2020 to the high of 97 cents in January 2021.

As can be seen in the chart below:

Source: Optuma

Over the past eight weeks, the SOR share price retraces back from the high to where it sits at time of writing.

With the share price in a steep decline over the last eight weeks, the run up may be over.

If the price continues to fall then the levels of 53 cents and 41 cents may be enough to halt the fall.

If the price returns to the upside, then the level of 75 cents may become the future focus.

Source: Optuma

At time of writing the company holds a market cap of $227 million. While the news of all the technology the company is into strikes as interesting, in market terms it could also prove to be volatile.

As shown in the chart above.

For my two cents, Australia could do with a lot more companies like Strategic Elements Ltd as we are a nation with a history of innovation.

But in terms of the company’s shares, at this stage it’s not something I would be looking into as it looks a bit too volatile.

Regards,

Carl Wittkopp

For Money Morning