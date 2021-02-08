Real Energy Progresses Hydrogen Plant, Share Price up 16% (ASX:RLE)

As the green energy boom continues, more and more projects are coming out of the woodwork. And quickly!

Case in point today is Real Energy Corporation Ltd [ASX:RLE]. The recently pivoted stock is now hungry to capitalise on hydrogen, with its pure hydrogen venture.

At time of writing, the RLE share price is up 16.67% thanks to fresh news from the company: Plans for a joint owned hydrogen plant.

A site that could perfectly position this tiny stock to capitalise on the ongoing renewables boom.

Teeing up for an east coast hydrogen takeover

Real Energy confirmed that it has entered into a key partnership with Port Anthony Renewables Ltd, signing a term sheet that has committed both parties to build and develop a hydrogen plant in Eastern Victoria.

Located just shy of 200 kilometres from Melbourne, this site is ideal for Real Energy’s goals as it gives it access to shipping and road transportation — facilities that should allow the company to export any product that is unneeded locally.

As Managing Director Scott Brown puts it:

‘Pure Hydrogen is pleased to be partnering with Port Anthony Renewables, and together, we are committed to building and operating a hydrogen plant at Port Anthony that encompasses best-of-breed hydrogen and fuel cell technology that is available today.

‘This is an ideal site for a hydrogen hub with the necessary attributes to cater for both domestic and international markets.

‘This agreement builds upon our strategy of cooperating and collaborating with experienced operators to develop a significant Hydrogen business capable of servicing a large customer base.’

And with plans in place for three other hydrogen plants along the east coast — in Gladstone, Mackay and Newcastle — Real Energy certainly is pushing hard for this hydrogen pivot.

As for whether it will pay off for shareholders long term, well, that remains to be seen. For now, though, investors — and the market at large — can’t seem to get enough of it…

What’s next for Real Energy Shares?

Looking ahead, Real Energy already has a fairly concrete roadmap for 2021, with plenty of partnerships, like today’s, bringing it closer to its end goals.

The next big step, though, will be following through on these plans. Not only by committing to agreements, but also by securing the construction of pilot plants.

That is what shareholders should be holding out for. A key milestone that will turn Real Energy’s vision into reality.

