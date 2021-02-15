Renascor Resources’ Share Price Builds on Stellar January (ASX:RNU)

The share price of prospective graphite producer Renacsor Resources Ltd [ASX:RNU] isn’t showing signs of relenting this month after a strong performance in January.

At time of writing the RNU share price is up 10% to trade at 4.4 cents per share, thanks to concessions made by the SA Government over royalties at its Siviour Mine.

Source: Trading View

Last week RNU announced its Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG) had passed first stage product qualification, allowing them to progress towards a binding PSG offtake agreement.

‘New mine’ status

Today RNU announced that it received confirmation from the SA Government Treasury that the Siviour Graphite Project has been classified as a ‘new mine’ for the purposes of state royalties.

The ‘new mine’ status means that the project will receive a reduced royalty rate of 2% of the net value of the minerals recovered through 30 June 2026.

A reduction of 3.5% compared to the initial years of production.

Good news for both RNU and shareholders as the reduced rate will assist RNU in its strategy to be among the world’s lowest-cost producers of PSG.

Commenting on the decision, managing director David Christensen said:

‘Renascor has enjoyed a strong level of support from the South Australian Government, which recognises the substantial value-add that the world-class, worldscale Siviour Purified Spherical Graphite production facility brings to South Australia.

‘We are confident that through our Siviour Project, South Australia can become a truly globally competitive hub for the manufacture of raw materials critical to green energy revolution.’

A revolution which our energy expert Selva Freigedo knows how to capitalise on.

She reveals three ways you can capitalise on the new $95 trillion renewable energy boom. Download your free report now.

Where to next for Renascor Resources?

RNU has now entered into offtake agreements for over two-thirds of Siviour’s Stage 1 production of PSG.

And the prospective producer says it is concurrently discussing additional potential PSG offtake agreements for the remaining Stage 1 production.

RNU plans for Siviour to be a vertically integrated operation with a downstream processing operation to produce PSG.

Meaning RNU will mine, process, and market their product without any third-party interaction.

This will be Australia’s first vertically integrated PSG production facility.

And will boast the largest reported graphite ore reserve outside of Africa.

With a rising demand for electric vehicles and off-grid power storage, there is reason to hold a positive outlook for RNU’s share price — particularly with the renewables sector drawing in big investment currently.

Are you looking to invest in the renewable energy boom? Discover three ways you can invest to capitalise on the $95 trillion switchover from fossil fuels to renewables. Click here to learn more.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For Money Morning