IOUpay Share Price Up on Results Release (ASX:IOU)

At time of writing, the share price of IOUpay Ltd [ASX:IOU] is up nearly 10%, trading at 62.5 cents.

After a brief retracement, the IOU share price is moving higher again today:

We look at the key points from IOU’s latest results and the outlook for the IOU share price.

Highlights from IOU results

Here they are:

Net loss of $1.1 million

Revenue of $2.8 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 million

Importantly, after the half-year reporting period, IOU did a big capital raise — to the tune of $50 million.

So, the company has a bit of a war chest available to it for its Southeast Asian expansion plans.

The Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk column initially said the company was hunting a $40 million cash injection, which we now know is actually $50 million.

As part of their platform launch, compliance and professional fees expanded rapidly from roughly $253,000 to over $1 million.

As with any new product launch, getting the product off the ground involves a fair bit of legwork and expenditure.

Here’s what I think could happen to the IOU share price.

Outlook for IOU share price

With an increasing number of ASX-listed BNPL companies out there, IOUpay’s success will be determined by how well they carve out their niche.

While there are BNPL behemoths out there like Afterpay Ltd [ASX:APT], IOU will be looking to cement its place in its target market and grow its market share, particularly in the e-commerce space.

I covered my thoughts on IOU in the video below, and it’s well worth a watch:

Steady news flow, a mammoth capital raise, and a niche market may have investors bullish about its prospect.

At the same time however, it’s conceivable that we are approaching market saturation when it comes to BNPLs.

