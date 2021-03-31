Episode 3: Paul Cronin of Adriatic Metals on Industrial and Precious Metals

In this episode of The Money Morning podcast, Lachlann discusses all things resources with Adriatic Metals Plc [ASX:ADT] Managing Director and CEO Paul Cronin. Adriatic Metals has a polymetalic project in Bosnia and Herzogovina and the two talk about the outlook for industrial metals, precious metals and EV battery materials like nickel.
Tags:
Lachlann Tierney is an Analyst for Money Morning and has been investing for nearly a decade. With a Masters of Science from the London School of Economics, he brings a sound understanding of global markets to his writing. Lachlann is interested in emerging technologies, energy solutions and helping people invest their money wisely. Recently he has been working with Ryan Dinse. Lachlann is involved in two publications: