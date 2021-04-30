Dubber Share Price is Up Heaps on Big Numbers in Quarterly (ASX:DUB)

At time of writing, the Dubber Corp Ltd [ASX:DUB] share price is up more than 20%, trading at $2.60.
The DUB share price punched higher today as you can see on the chart below:
That’s a big green bar today, we look at the highlights of the latest DUB quarterly results and the outlook for the DUB share price.
Highlights from DUB quarterly
Here they are:
‘• Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 20% QoQ ($5.6m) to $34m and 158% pcp ($13.2m)
‘• Revenue increased 54% ($2.32m) to $6.6m QoQ and 152% pcp ($2.61m)
- Operating cash receipts increased 54% ($2.31m) to $6.55m QoQ and 362% pcp
‘• Dubber users now exceed 380,000
‘• The Company has a strong balance sheet, with in excess of $37.7m as at 31 March 2021’
Quarterly revenue of $6.6 million may not sound like much against a current market cap north of $665 million.
But in the current environment, future growth is highly valued and DUB has that in spades based on these numbers.
Here’s why I think the outlook for DUB shares is largely positive.
Outlook for the DUB share price
Big moves like this often lead to a retracement over subsequent trading days, and it will be interesting to see if DUB shares can hold a level after a potential pullback.
DUB still went through more than $5 million in operating activities this quarter.
But the underlying story about technology, particularly AI generated insights, is a compelling one.
A bond yield driven value pivot looms as a potential risk to DUB’s outlook though.
The company has a solid cash balance in the numbers above, which should provide some support on a pullback.
The next quarterly will be eagerly anticipated.
If AI is high on your agenda as an investor — be sure to check out our ‘Next BrainChip’ AI stocks report.
Regards,
Lachlann Tierney,
For Money Morning