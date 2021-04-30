Dubber Share Price is Up Heaps on Big Numbers in Quarterly (ASX:DUB)

By

At time of writing, the Dubber Corp Ltd [ASX:DUB] share price is up more than 20%, trading at $2.60.

The DUB share price punched higher today as you can see on the chart below:

ASX DUB - Dubber Share Price ChartSource: tradingview.com

That’s a big green bar today, we look at the highlights of the latest DUB quarterly results and the outlook for the DUB share price.

Highlights from DUB quarterly

Here they are:

• Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 20% QoQ ($5.6m) to $34m and 158% pcp ($13.2m)

• Revenue increased 54% ($2.32m) to $6.6m QoQ and 152% pcp ($2.61m)

  • Operating cash receipts increased 54% ($2.31m) to $6.55m QoQ and 362% pcp

• Dubber users now exceed 380,000

• The Company has a strong balance sheet, with in excess of $37.7m as at 31 March 2021

Quarterly revenue of $6.6 million may not sound like much against a current market cap north of $665 million.

But in the current environment, future growth is highly valued and DUB has that in spades based on these numbers.

Here’s why I think the outlook for DUB shares is largely positive.

Outlook for the DUB share price

Big moves like this often lead to a retracement over subsequent trading days, and it will be interesting to see if DUB shares can hold a level after a potential pullback.

DUB still went through more than $5 million in operating activities this quarter.

But the underlying story about technology, particularly AI generated insights, is a compelling one.

A bond yield driven value pivot looms as a potential risk to DUB’s outlook though.

The company has a solid cash balance in the numbers above, which should provide some support on a pullback.

The next quarterly will be eagerly anticipated.

If AI is high on your agenda as an investor — be sure to check out our ‘Next BrainChip’ AI stocks report.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,

For Money Morning

Tags: ASX:DUB

Lachlann Tierney is an Analyst for Money Morning and has been investing for nearly a decade. With a Masters of Science from the London School of Economics, he brings a sound understanding of global markets to his writing. Lachlann is interested in emerging technologies, energy solutions and helping people invest their money wisely. Recently he has been working with Ryan Dinse. Lachlann is involved in two publications:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Money Morning Australia