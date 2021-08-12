TLG Shares Up: Unveils the World’s Greenest Graphite Anode (ASX:TLG)

Battery materials producer Talga Group Ltd [ASX:TLG] had a strong move higher today. The TLG share price is currently up 9.04% at time of writing.

As for why, well it has to do with the company’s latest life cycle assessment of its battery anode product. Informing the market that it believes it now has the ‘greenest graphite anode’ in the world.

Let’s dig into the details…

96% less emissions than the competition

Talga has been striving tirelessly to create a new, lithium-ion battery anode supply chain outside of China. Utilising their Swedish graphite mine as a base to develop downstream processing and production of anode products.

Today, though, after an independent review of said products, Talga has showcased the competitiveness of their product. Noting that one kilogram of Talnode –C creates just 1.477 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Management states that this is due to their high-yield graphite ore innovative anode process, and use of readily available renewable energy. All of which contrasts to a stark 96% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to Chinese-made alternatives that rely on synthetic graphite.

Here is what Managing Director Mark Thompson had to say on the matter:

‘This high-quality Hitachi Life Cycle Assessment confirms the world-leading low emissions profile of our flagship Li-ion battery anode product and highlights the importance of the Vittangi Anode Project to European decarbonisation.

‘The level of environmental responsibility and emission performance is increasingly important to differentiate projects and products in the EV battery supply chain, and we are proud to continue executing on our strategy to deliver the greenest battery materials.’

Paving the way forward for what could be a highly desirable product. One that is free from concerns over ongoing trade disputes or political bickering.

What’s next for the Talga Share Price?

Looking to the future, Talga is powering ahead with its ambitions.

This latest win is just another milestone towards the companies’ broader goals. All of which will hopefully culminate in their objective to become a globally competitive battery materials producer.

Plus, with their detailed feasibility study (DFS) wrapped up, and an MOU already signed with a potential codeveloper and customer (FREYR), Talga has most of its ducks in a row. They simply need to finalise the last few steps to get things underway.

So investors have plenty of reason to be bidding this stock higher. Which they have done emphatically over the past few months. Making this small-cap a standout example of the ongoing renewable and battery boom across markets.

