7% Up For Immutep Share Price — Progresses Clinical Trials (ASX:IMM)

Small-cap biotech stock Immutep Ltd [ASX:IMM] is on the up today.

The IMM share price is currently trading 7.92% higher at time of writing. Climbing higher thanks to some positive news in relation to the company’s ongoing clinical trials.

Let’s dig into the details…

Final patient recruited

The big update today from Immutep is that it has recruited and dosed the final patient for its Stage 2, Part B study of its ‘efti’ treatment. A variant of the broader Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism.

The study in question is examining efti’s effects for patients with non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC). With 154 patients now recruited and involved in the trial across three Parts — A, B, and C — for the study, out of a potential total of 183.

So, suffice to say, Immutep is progressing well. Securing plenty of patients in order to get as much data from this trial as possible. Data that will determine just how effective efti is.

As the company explains:

‘TACTI-002 is an all-comer study in terms of PD-L1 status, a well-known predictive marker for response to pembrolizumab monotherapy especially in NSCLC and HNSCC [Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma].

‘PD-L1 expression is typically reported in three groups for NSCLC: < 1%, 1-49% and ≥ 50% (Tumour Proportion Score or TPS) and in HNSCC: < 1, 1-19 and ≥ 20 (Combined Positive Score or CPS). Patients with a high PD-L1 status are typically more responsive to anti-PD1 therapy such as pembrolizumab, whereas those with low PD-L1 status are overall significantly less responsive.’

In other words, if efti can produce a meaningful result (as Immutep expects), then this could be a huge breakthrough. A new, novel solution to treat these aggressive cancers.

What’s next for the Immutep Share Price?

Beyond today’s news, the broader focus for Immutep is obviously finalising this Phase II trial. The result of which will indicate not only the effectiveness of their treatment, but also the possibility of progressing to a Phase III trial.

After all, for any drug development company, that is the ultimate goal. The final endpoint before transitioning to the commercialisation stage.

So, investors will want to keep a close eye on upcoming updates. Because when the results are in, this stock will likely either soar or crash. Such is the nature of many biotech small-caps.

Because Immutep certainly isn’t the only small-cap making its mark across the market right now…

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

For Money Morning

