Oneview Shares Rise 7% as It Signs a Key Five-Year Deal (ASX:ONE)

Tiny medtech stock Oneview Healthcare PLC [ASX:ONE] is on the up today.

The ONE share price currently trading 6.98% higher at time of writing, paring back earlier gains of as much as 20.9% today.

A sign that investors have clearly welcomed the announcement of a new five-year deal for the company. And perhaps caused a few to take some profits off the table.

Let’s take a closer look at deal itself…

Five-year contract with a notable provider

As already mentioned, with a five-year contract length, this deal is a long-term one.

But more impressively, it is a long-term contract with a large healthcare provider — signing on Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) in northwest Arizona. This is the first customer under Onehealth’s co-sell program in conjunction with Microsoft.

With 235 beds, 1,900 staff, and 270 physicians/allied health professionals, KRMC is the largest healthcare provider in the region. Making this a huge win for Oneview and their ongoing objective to win market share in the US.

With their CXP Cloud Enterprise product, their goal is to reduce the burden on large institutions like KRMC. Delivering world-class care to patients, whilst also optimising clinical and operational abilities.

As Oneview’s Vice President of Sales comments:

‘We are delighted to welcome Kingman to our global list of customer partnerships. We have been very impressed by the vision and innovation Kingman wishes to bring to their community.

‘The Cloud CXP offering will help Kingman deliver on their digital transformation strategy and establish a platform for innovation. The system is due to commence deployment in December, just months after contract signing, reinforcing the importance of Cloud for agility and speed to value.’

What’s next for the Oneview Share Price?

Looking ahead, the focus now for Oneview is naturally to build upon this momentum — looking for further contracts and partnerships to extend their reach and offering to US healthcare providers.

Thankfully, this deal should help solidify their offering. An endorsement that may help them win over even more clients.

And for shareholders, that will be the key thing to look out for in the months to come.

