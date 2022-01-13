You’re Wrong about Property. So Is Everybody Else!

In today’s Money Morning…why the party isn’t coming to an end anytime soon…one last hurrah…don’t get left behind like the rest of the mainstream…and more…

Look around you right now…

Omicron cases are surging, and more Aussies are sick than ever. I managed to catch a case of the COVID too.

Thankfully, like for most people, it proved mild.

That’s good news for the economy and markets too — living with the virus is feasible. Hopefully, we can finally put this pandemic behind us…maybe…

One question we need to answer is: where will that leave the big winner of 2021?

I’m talking about the property market.

Home prices rose by 22% last year — the biggest increase since the ‘80s…despite the pandemic.

Any property investors reaped a whole lot of reward in 2021.

As a 31-year-old, I can certainly tell you it has felt like property prices have only ever gone up in my lifetime. That makes me wonder: could 2022 see a stark turnaround in the direction of land prices?

Why the party isn’t coming to an end anytime soon

Only three days into the new year, I managed to spot a property-related headline. Published in The Sydney Morning Herald, the article was titled:

‘“Inevitable”: Where house prices are heading in 2022’

The ‘inevitability’ in question is an apparent ‘slowdown’ in home prices — referring to the same old assumptions that buyer demand will dry up, and prices will start to fall.

It’s a tale as old as time at this point: a rehashed warning that never seems to transpire.

In fact, these ‘experts’ continue to get it wrong.

They keep calling for a correction or a crash while home values keep going up. Because while it certainly seems rational for our housing market to cool off, or even crash sooner rather than later, it continues to defy expectations.

That is no surprise to Callum Newman and Catherine Cashmore, though — our two property experts that spearhead our Cycles, Trends & Forecasts newsletter.

This is a publication that understands what drives property prices over the long term. These two did something few did in 2020. They told their readers that 2020 was the ‘buy of a lifetime’ in property.

I Just showed you above how well that worked out for anyone that listened…and acted.

If you’ve been following Money Morning this week, then you will have already heard about much of this from Callum.

He has been meticulously explaining how and why this cycle is vital to all investors.

Not only because they will deliver ramifications for property investors, but also for shareholders.

If you haven’t already, do check out his previous articles here, here, and here.

Because by understanding what Callum is saying, you’ll begin to understand why property could continue to boom for the next five years!

One last hurrah

Yes, according to all the research and analysis Callum and Catherine have done, property prices should keep going up well into the current decade. True, it’s unlikely to be Sydney and Melbourne at the forefront now. They’ve had a big run already. But everything they say makes me want to move to Perth!

The good times won’t last forever, though.

One way or another, the cycle must always endure a trough. Needless to say, when that happens, it could be a big one.

2008, for example, was the last time this cycle went into ‘crash’ mode. And I certainly don’t need to remind you just how bad that period was for investors.

So that means all of our wealth is on a clock.

If they are right, we have five short years to make the most of the boom before things could get ugly. And that’s why Callum and Catherine have put together a comprehensive strategy to make the most of your time.

You can learn all about it, including their five smart money moves, right here.

Trust me when I tell you it is worth taking the time out of your day to listen to it. Because even if you’re not big on property like me, the fact is this cycle is much bigger than that. We’re talking about an economy-wide boom that comes around once every two decades if we’re lucky.

An opportunity that could handsomely reward smart investors in the next few years — that is, if you play your cards right.

Don’t get left behind like the rest of the mainstream. Learn all there is to know about this incredible cycle and the boom it is predicting right now.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

Editor, Money Morning

