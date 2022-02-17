Forget about Oil, This Energy Solution Is What Investors Should Be Watching

In today’s Money Morning…talk of the town…new policies, new possibilities…a potential end to energy scarcity…and more…

Before we get into the main topic of today’s article, I just want to quickly share something new with you.

See, here at Money Morning, we’ve been working on a new project. It’s a new resource that we hope will complement a lot of the content we provide to people like you, our readers.

We’re calling it The Money Morning Podcast — an audible way to hear about our off-the-wall ideas rather than simply reading them.

But, to kick things off, I figured the first edition of this podcast should serve as a reminder as to what Money Morning stands for. It’s a bit of an introspective look at what we provide to investors like yourself.

So if you’re interested in listening to what we have to say, give it a shot by clicking here.

Now, onto the matters at hand…

Talk of the town

It’s no secret that oil is stealing a lot of the market spotlight right now.

As my colleague, Ryan Dinse, explained earlier in the week, oil appears to be ready for a breakout. A factor that, as he concluded, could be far direr for markets than many think:

‘You’re telling me that a global economy with record levels of debt — the US alone recently topped US$30 trillion in debt — can survive a world of increasing oil prices and increasing interest rates at the same time? ‘I’d suggest if this is the way it goes, we’ll see markets crashing sharply as consumers tighten their belts and confidence evaporates. ‘And then we know from the past 20 years that the Fed will change course very rapidly and turn the money printers back on.’

I can certainly see this scenario potentially panning out.

But I also wouldn’t be surprised if we see some bigger changes too. Because as I told readers of our Australian Small-Cap Investigator service, oil companies seem to realise this may be the last hurrah for the fossil fuel: