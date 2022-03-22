Bubs Australia Shares Rise On A2 Product Launch (ASX:BUB)

Bubs Australia Ltd [ASX:BUB] are up on Tuesday, after the infant formula and nutrition maker announced it will be launching its own A2 protein products.

Fellow infant formula company A2 Milk Company Ltd [ASX:A2M], who pioneered the commercialisation of the A2 protein, will likely be feeling the heat of more competition.

A2M shares were down 1.5% in late afternoon trade.

How will BUB’s new product compete in the market?

Bubs is launching an A2 beta-casein protein infant formula range with an advanced “super-premium” formulation.

This product will be called Bubs Supreme, with Bubs hoping the product will tap into the global A2 beta-casein milk market.

BUB reported that the A2 milk market is currently valued at around US$1.20 billion, with forecasted CAGR growth of 13.5%.

The new range of products will be stocked in 500 Coles supermarkets nationally from May 2022.

BUB products now span across three premium retail segments in the industry: goat, organic, and A2 beta-casein protein.

Bubs Founder and CEO, Kristy Carr commented on the launch:

“Innovation is inherent in Bubs’ culture and a key driver behind our high growth strategy. With the launch of Bubs Supreme A2 beta-casein protein range in our most profitable business segment, we are now able to cater to a more significant share of the addressable infant formula and toddler milk market, thereby strengthening our position in the total category to build widespread recognition of Bubs as a brand synonymous with clean, high quality infant nutrition.”

As part of the launch, Bubs management also revealed a deal with Willis Trading.

Willis Trading’s first purchase order for the new Bubs Supreme product came in at $32.9 million.

BUB recently entered an equity-linked partnership with Willis Trading, its ‘lead distributor’ in the key China sales daigou channel.

