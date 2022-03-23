The War in Ukraine Has ‘Turbocharged’ This Sector

In today’s Money Morning…it’s been pandemic déjà vu over there…high gas prices are making green hydrogen more attractive…there’s another factor that could bring green hydrogen costs down…and more…

I’m back in Australia after spending a month in Spain. When I left Spain to return to Australia last Saturday, things were a bit of a mess over there. And they’ve continued to deteriorate.

The war in Ukraine is having quite an impact on the country and energy markets in general.

For over a week now, Spanish truck drivers have been on strike to protest high petrol prices. With Brent crude at US$115 a barrel at the time of writing, people — and truck drivers — are really feeling it at the pump.

But the strike is snowballing, hitting supply chains, and affecting other businesses.

In fact, it’s been pandemic déjà vu over there.

There’s been panic buying, empty shelves, and fresh food shortages at supermarkets. Providers are telling restaurants they can place orders but can’t guarantee when they’ll receive the stock.

Things could get worse if the EU decides to join the US in a Russian oil embargo in retaliation of the war.

High energy prices are already causing inflation, which has hit 7.6% in Spain.

Another big concern is electricity prices, which were already high before the war had even started. The talking heads on screen are already predicting Spain will see even higher prices as the effects of the war aren’t priced in yet. It’s lucky winter is almost over.

What’s becoming increasingly clear, though, is that Europe needs to wean itself from Russian energy…and as I’ve mentioned before, this could be a boom for clean energy.

This week in particular, I’ve been keeping my eye on one sector in the clean energy transition that could really take off. I’m talking about green hydrogen.

High gas prices are making green hydrogen more attractive

Hydrogen is the most abundant and simplest element in the universe.

While hydrogen is a transparent gas, it’s denominated in different colours depending on the energy source used to process it.

So just to name a few examples, there’s black or brown hydrogen (made with coal), grey (made with natural gas), blue (made with natural gas and carbon capture), and green hydrogen (made with renewable energy such as solar and wind).

Green hydrogen is still a small percentage of the total hydrogen produced. This is because it’s been too expensive when compared to other types of hydrogen, even though renewable energy costs have come down in the last few years.

But the Ukraine war could really be a catalyst for green hydrogen after gas price rises have increased the cost of producing blue and grey hydrogen in Europe.

Here is Rystad Energy (emphasis added):