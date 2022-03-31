Fat Tail Investment Podcast: What’s really happening in the Property Market

More Big Bank BS

Joining Callum on the podcast today is real estate veteran, buyers advocate and all round property guru Catherine Cashmore. Catherine gives us a quarterly update on the market, calls out the dodgy big bank forecasts and show you where to find property gains in any market!

My advice to a first-time buyer is that unfortunately, you can’t look at a house as a home in this country. You’ve got to look upon it as an investment, you’ve got to get your head out and do it. Of course, you don’t have to like it, but unfortunately, policy dictates that pathway for all of us. Yes, it’s an insane system, but we all get on this merry-go-round and everybody tries to keep it spinning until it won’t anymore. -Catherine Cashmore

Money Morning is Australia’s most outspoken financial newsletter. From exciting small-caps to the evolving concept of money, it highlights the news stories that could have a HUGE impact on your wealth.