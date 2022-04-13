EML Payments Shares Jump on Takeover Speculation (ASX:EML)

EML Payments [ASX:EML] clarified media speculation about a potential takeover by Bain Capital.

EML shares rose as much as 14% in morning trade, before retracing somewhat in the afternoon.

The payment solutions firm may be looking like a takeover target, having fallen 50% in the last 12 months following regulatory issues and a souring outlook for the fintech sector, which saw ASX BNPL stocks tank.

Source: Tradingview.com

EML addresses takeover speculation

Yesterday, the Australian Financial Review hinted at takeover talks between EML and Bain Capital. The talks included an exclusivity period where Bain had access to EML’s books.

But the talks fizzled out.

As the Australian Financial Review reported:

‘Sources involved said Bain’s exclusivity agreement ended late last month without an agreed deal.

‘Bain’s understood to have walked away for now, unable to stack up the hefty mooted takeover price after going through the diligence materials.

For reference, EML is currently trading at a market cap of around $1.05 billion.

Today, EML confirmed it held discussions with Bain, however ‘those discussions have now ceased’.

EML did not rule out hearing new proposals. The EML board said it will ‘always consider proposals presented to the company’.

Goldman Sachs and Herbert Smith Freehills have been appointed as financial and legal advisors.

EML Payments share price outlook

It hasn’t been an overly positive time for fintech stocks lately.

EML is down 50% over the past 12 months.

Zip Co [ASX:Z1P] is down 85% and hit a fresh 52-week low today.

And RAIZ Invest [ASX:RZI] is down 45% this year.

In depressed times, these sell-offs offer opportunistic companies buying opportunities.

Will other companies beside Bain Capital consider EML?

What price are they willing to pay for the fintech? And at what price is the EML board willing to sell?

Judging from today’s sharp share price jump, investors are likely thinking the pursuit of EML isn’t over.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning