Battery anode and graphene miner Talga Group [ASX:TLG] has commenced new drilling at ‘Europe’s largest graphite resource‘.

Despite seeking to supply critical materials for lithium-ion batteries, Talga shares have not enjoyed the same boost as lithium stocks.

Over the last 12 months, TLG shares have gained just 10%.

Talga commences drilling

Today Talga announced it commenced a new drilling program at TLG’s Vittangi graphite project in northern Sweden.

The 30-hole drillhole program will test the electromagnetic conductors and JORC exploration targets.

Graphite exploration and electromagnetic testing is expected to take place in both North and South Niska, as the company aims to meet strong European demands for Li-ion battery resources and anodes.

The drill program is expected to finish in May 2022, after which Talga hopes to revise its graphite resources estimate ‘towards the end of 2022.’

Mark Thompson, Talga’s founder and managing director, said:

‘Talga’s Vittangi Graphite Project is a world-class Tier-1 asset for battery anode production whose scale remains to be fully defined. We are excited to start drilling the Niska Link prospect to support future expansion options, aligned with our customers’ battery production roadmaps and strong graphite anode demand.’

Talga outlook

According to Allied Market Research, by 2027 the graphite market is expected to reach US$21.6 billion with a growth rate of 5.3% marked between 2020 and 2027.

This is mostly due to the myriad of uses for graphite which are still being discovered.

Gone are the days that graphite is just used for sketching pencils or lubricants, or even burned into diamonds given the right heat.

Now we see growing use of graphite in EVs due to its reliability, strength, and capability in conducting heat and electricity.

The EV revolution is having wide effects, and not only on the increased demand for commodities like lithium, graphite, nickel, and copper.

But that’s to be expected when megatrends like decarbonisation and electrification collide to spur global shifts in technology and consumer behaviour.

