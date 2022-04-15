[WATCH] Closing Bell — Trouble Brewing beneath the Surface

In today’s Money Weekend…a few important sectors that are seeing stiff selling pressure…gold has been holding up well…possibly a hint that further rises are around the corner…and more…

The S&P 500 is starting to see some selling pressure as a result of rising interest rates — and there could be more to come.

In today’s ‘Closing Bell’ video, I have a peek beneath the surface at a few important sectors that are seeing stiff selling pressure.

Banks, homebuilders, high-yield corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, and investment-grade corporate bonds are all nosediving, with a few of them skidding faster than they have in many years.

But gold has been holding up well, and a few of the stragglers in the gold sector have started to catch a bid.

Gold’s rise despite the jump across the board in the US yield curve and the leap in the US dollar is quite impressive and is possibly a hint that further rises are around the corner.

I finish up today’s ‘Closing Bell’ video by showing you a few of the beaten-up gold stocks that look like they have turned a corner.

