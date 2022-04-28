Cettire Shares Rise Then Fall on March Quarter Update (ASX:CTT)

Online fashion retailer Cettire [ASX:CTT] rose as high as 19% Thursday morning before retracing and falling 7% in the afternoon on a March quarter-trading update.

The intraday volatility echoes Cettire’s year-long turbulence.

Having traded as high as $4.8 a share last November, CTT shares now trade at 68 cents.

The company’s share price is down 60% in the last 12 months.

Source: TradingView.com

Cettire’s quarter by the numbers

Here are the key (unaudited) figures from Cettire’s trading update for the March quarter.

CTT recorded gross revenue of $70 million in Q3 FY22, up 178% on the prior corresponding period.

Unique website visits were up 269%, totalling 13.3 million.

The spike in website visits led to the number of orders rising 173% to 99,671.

Active customers at the end of the March quarter totalled 246,880, up 185% on the prior corresponding quarter.

Source: Cettire

However, the growth wasn’t all good news.

Cettire’s conversation rate — no doubt partly due to soaring website traffic — dropped from 1.01% to 0.75%.

The average order value also fell 2% in the quarter.

Further, CTT continues to have a problem with a widening discrepancy between gross revenue and sales revenue.

In Q3 FY21, sales revenue was 73% of gross revenue.

In Q3 FY22, however, sales revenue was 69% of gross revenue.

Cettire launches mobile applications

Cettire reported that its customers can now download Android and iOS mobile apps, move designed to reach a wider market and improve shopping experience.

Using these apps will mean customers can browse the Cettire catalogue on their phones with access to ‘checkouts’ and ‘wishlists’.

Cettire reported that 80% of its website traffic has come from mobile usage.

CTT founder and CEO Dean Mintz said of the mobile app:

‘The launch of our mobile app represents a key milestone in the execution of our growth strategy and further extends our proprietary technology platform, whilst enhancing brand and customer experience. ‘Mobile applications are a critical component of our growth strategy to acquire new customers, increase conversion rates and improve retention. ‘While the majority of our traffic is already mobile and our website is mobile-optimised, our apps enable a more seamless engagement with customers and provide considerable scope for an even greater personalised experience. ‘In the early stages post-release, we are experiencing higher conversion rates and higher AOV for on-app purchases versus other channels.’

CTT share price outlook

CEO, Dean Mintz, offered his take on Cettire’s performance:

‘Our business continued to grow very strongly through Q3, driven by increased site traffic, substantially higher active customer numbers and repeat purchasers, which represented more than 50% of gross revenues in the quarter. ‘We have driven improved marketing efficiency and conversion as we exited the quarter, leveraging our proprietary storefront software and new mobile applications.’

