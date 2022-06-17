Bubs Australia [ASX:BUB] Shares Rise on ‘Material’ Guidance Upgrade

On Friday, Bubs Australia [ASX:BUB] has released a ‘materially’ updated guidance for FY22.

BUB shares were up 9% in late afternoon trade.

That means that the infant formula stock is now up 75% in the last month alone:

Source: TradingView.com

Bubs FY22 guidance ‘materially’ upgraded

Yesterday, we covered BUB’s supply agreement with Walmart. There we noted:

‘In the recent slew of supply updates, Bubs is yet to divulge any hard numbers.

‘What is the expected sales boost from these supply deals? And is it reasonable to assume US consumers and retailers will take a bigger liking to BUB products than before?

‘What happens when the local American brands return to full production capacity? Who will American consumers be loyal to then?’

Well, today, Bubs did give investors some hard numbers.

Bubs advised on Friday that there has been a ‘material upgrade’ to its FY22 revenue and earnings expectations.

Bubs now expects FY22 gross revenue to exceed $100 million.

BUB also expects a 100% increase on its 1H22 underlying EBITDA of $1.2 million.

The figures don’t include non-cash equity expenses, such as share payments and equity transactions.

In February, Bubs expected ‘modest Half on Half growth’ and was looking at $38.5 million in gross revenue.

BUB shares and the US baby formula horizon

The upgraded revenue outlook doesn’t only stem from the emergency US supply orders.

BUB also flagged ‘strong momentum in China’ as a source of boosted sales.

As Bubs CEO Kristy Carr commented:

‘Due to a strong momentum in China and the unanticipated volume of sales in the USA, complemented by Bubs’ demonstrated agility and speed to respond to the call for action with first mover advantage, Fourth Quarter turnover is likely to be higher than originally anticipated. ‘It has been an extraordinary journey for Bubs to have had over 12 months of in-market experience to provide the first response to USA’s infant formula shortage, which is likely to change the industry landscape in the USA. This has significantly accelerated our entry to one of the largest infant formula markets in the world, and we look forward to introducing more American families to Bubs’ full range of products.’

