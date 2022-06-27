By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Sayona [ASX:SYA] Shares Rise On New Lithium Discoveries at Moblan

Sayona [ASX:SYA] Shares Rise On New Lithium Discoveries at Moblan

By ,

Junior Lithium producer Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] announced new lithium discoveries at its Moblan lithium project, ‘strengthening’ its potential.

SYA shares were up 12% in late afternoon trade on the news, as lithium stocks continued to rebound:

Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] was up 8%

Core Lithium [ASX:CXO] was up 13%

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] was up 9%

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] was up 5%

Despite the rebound in recent days, ASX lithium stocks are still deep in correction territory.

Sayona is still down 30% in the last month, while LKE is down 13% year to date.

ASX:SYA stock prices chart sayona lithium

Source: Tradingview.com

Sayona’s new spodumene pegmatite findings

This morning, Sayona revealed that a new lithium spodumene discovery has been made at its Moblan Project site in Québec.

This is a discovery that the miner expects forecasts stronger results for its ongoing Moblan projects, with multiple new mineralised spodumene pegmatites located 200m south of the company’s primary deposit.

Sayona’s winter diamond drill program — which spans 25 holes at 4,683 metres deep — has revealed spodumenes with 2% lithium oxide grading.

The lithium miner reported the pegmatites have developed substantially at greater depths, resulting in a 20,000m deep drilling campaign that is well underway at the Northern Lithium Hub.

The discovery should expand resource yield potential at the North American base, which Sayona owns 60% of, and SOQUEM Inc holds the remaining 40%.

ASX:SYA lithium deposit results

Source: SYA

More recently, Sayona found a similar mineralised spodumene discovery at its Main Dyke Moblan lithium project in Moleon.

Sayona said that the results from all Moblan’s project holes in Moleon ‘have been encouraging, identifying more subsaincial mineralisation at depth than recognised at surface’.

ASX:SYA lithium project

Source: SYA

SYA share price outlook: What’s happening with lithium?

SYA’s Managing Director Brett Lynch commented on the new lithium discoveries:

These latest results are another boost to our emerging northern lithium hub, demonstrating Moblan’s potential to become a worldclass deposit in a proven lithium region.

Moblan adds to our Abitibi lithium hub to the south in giving Sayona a leading lithium resource base in North America, amid continued increases in demand for this key battery metal from the North American EV and battery sector.

As a lithium developer, growing one’s resource base is important as it can help increase the potential production output and decrease costs as throughput scales.

Now, as EV adoption ramps up, car manufacturers are scrapping a five-decade-long pattern of outsourcing to tighten supply chains by seeking partnerships all along the supply chain to secure supply.

Chief among them is Tesla, seeking deals with several EV battery resource companies, some of which are based here in Australia.

Our small-cap expert Callum Newman believes the rush to secure battery materials isn’t over yet.

In fact, Callum thinks there are ASX stocks flying under the radar who could be the next ‘chosen ones’ — stocks tipped by Tesla to be their battery materials supply partners.

Callum thinks that one of the three battery stocks in his latest report ‘could be one of the most exciting nickel projects in the world. I’m not kidding’.

To find out more, read Callum’s battery materials report, ‘Elon’s Chosen One’, here.

 

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning

 

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Vulcan Energy Shares Surge on Stellantis Equity Stake

Lithium developer Vulcan Energy [ASX:VUL] rose as much as 30% on Friday after conglomerate automaker Stellantis made a $76 million equity investment in the stock.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Lithium Price Disconnect: Why the Mainstream Has Got It Wrong

It was another rough day of trading for commodities on Thursday. But of all the sectors hit, lithium stocks once again bore the brunt of the sell-off.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Pilbara Minerals Pre-Auction Bid Reflects ‘Strong Demand’

Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] secured a pre-auction bid of over US$7,000/dry metric tonne.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) Shares Fall 45% in a Week

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) shares continue to plummet as investors remain uncertain about the significance of the departure of LKE’s managing director.

Selva Freigedo

A Bright Spot in a Gloomy Economy

while everything is still doom and gloom out there, remember that miners, battery manufacturers, and automakers are still scrambling for battery metals.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] Shares Fall as Lithium Research Centre Plans Revealed

Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] plans to establish a ‘world class lithium research centre’ in Arizona focused on lithium extraction and future battery tech.Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] plans to establish a ‘world class lithium research centre’ in Arizona focused on lithium extraction and future battery tech.

Categories