AVZ Minerals Extends Voluntary Suspension

Lithium developer AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] has extended its voluntary suspension on Friday as it continues to work through regulatory and ownership issues concerning its Manono Lithium Project.

AVZ’s suspension has come during a sharp correction in lithium stocks as investors exit more speculative assets.

Prior to the suspension, AVZ shares were trading flat year to date.

Source: Tradingview.com

AVZ’s extension request

AVZ Minerals has lodged a request to extend its voluntary suspension — a pause which first began when the company announced in early May that there were certain issues regarding mining and exploration rights for its Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

The company said that although it notes encouraging progress with the project discussions so far, its first request to halt trade still stands for now.

But what are these issues the lithium developer is alluding to?

Earlier in May AVZ told the public that it had secured a mining licence for its Manono Lithium Project, its 75% owned joint-venture with Dathcom Mining.

However, since this release, the particulars seemed to have been ongoing, with little information provided by the company.

The company merely reiterated its previous statements made in both May and June:

‘The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.’

AVZ is requesting this latest suspension extension to cover the next couple of weeks, until 15 July, unless it releases an announcement regarding an update in the meantime.

Has the ASX lithium sector peaked?

AVZ has been relatively tight-lipped about the proceedings surrounding its mining and exploration rights for the Manono Project.

The market is relatively in the dark still, and the extended voluntary suspension isn’t providing any clarity.

Investors will have to wait a while longer for definitive answers.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning