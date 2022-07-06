By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Renascor (ASX:RNU) Shares Rise on Highest-Grade Graphite to Date

Renascor (ASX:RNU) Shares Rise on Highest-Grade Graphite to Date

By ,

South Australian graphite stock Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU] released drilling assay results showing its ‘highest grade graphite to date’.

RNU shares were up 6% in late afternoon trade on Wednesday.

While the graphite stock is up a substantial 135% in the past 12 months, the RNU stock has retraced in the past months, up a more modest 10% year-to-date:

stock chart ASX:RNU resnacor

Source: TradingView.com

Renascor’s Siviour drilling update

Renascor provided an update on its latest Siviour drill assay results, declaring them ‘among thickest and highest-grade graphite to date’.

RNU reported that these results indicate further support for its wholly-owned Siviour Resource expansion, improving its mining schedule for its Battery Anode Material (BAM) study.

Renascor said that Siviour is deemed the second-largest global graphite reserve, the largest outside of Africa.

Siviour has a mine life of 40 years, and potential to churn of 150,000 tonnes graphite concentrate for each of those 40 years.

The Siviour Graphite Deposit presented drilling assay results of:

  • 45 metres at 9.4% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) from 23 metres and 10 metres at 6.6% TGC from 8 metres (SIVRC264),
  • 25 metres at 13.7% TGC from 17 metres (SIVRC266),
  • 20 metres at 7.5% TGC from 7 metres (SIVRC267), and,
  • 17 metres at 7.6% TGC from 48 metres (SIVRC273).

Renascor said intercepts were found near the surface, west of its existing Siviour inferred resource.

The company believes this suggests ‘strong potential to both improve the mine schedule and increase the scale and confidence level of the Siviour Resource’.

These recent results will be used in a re-calculation of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the quarter, revising the pit design, providing fodder for an update to the mining schedule, and strengthen the company’s BAM study.

Renascor Managing Director David Christensen commented:

These results include near-surface intersections of some of the thickest and highest-grade graphite drilled to date, underscoring Siviour’s global significance and advantages in both scale and geometry.

We expect these results to support both an improved and accelerated mining schedule, as well as an expansion to the Siviour Resource to meet the increasing demand for Purified Spherical Graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes.’

 

ASX:RNU resnacor new graphite deopisit map

Source: Renascor

Don’t forget graphite

While graphite remains a critical component in battery technology, it’s lithium that has hogged the limelight.

Yet lithium isn’t the sole input in EVs.

For the EV revolution to go ahead, the world will need plenty of lithium but also copper, nickel, cobalt, and of course, graphite.

Now in 2021, eight of the top 10 best-performing stocks in Australia were lithium stocks.

But according to Money Morning’s latest report, there’s a smarter way to play the rise of lithium in 2022.

It involves what you might call lithium’s ‘little brother’.

Access the ‘The NEXT Lithium?’ report here to find out more.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Talga [ASX:TLG] Shares Rise on Vittangi Graphite Drilling Update

Graphite and battery materials stock Talga Group Ltd [ASX:TLG] updated the market on new drill results at its Sweden graphite project.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] Confirms Casualties at Mozambique Graphite Project

Graphite miner Triton Minerals Ltd [ASX:TON] shares plummeted on Tuesday after exiting a trading halt and updating the market on a security incident at its Mozambique mine.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Magnis Energy Shares Rise On ‘Exceptional Anode Results’ [ASX:MNS]

Magnis Energy Technologies [ASX:MNS] rose on Thursday after announcing ‘exceptional anode results’.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Battery anode and graphene miner Talga Group [ASX:TLG] has commenced new drilling at ‘Europe’s largest graphite resource’.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Renascor Resources Share Price Down on Siviour Project Update

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU] shares fell on Monday following a progress update on RNU’s Siviour Battery Anode Material Project.

Selva Freigedo

Renascor Gets $185 Million for Siviour Graphite Project (ASX:RNU)

Shares for Renascor Resources (ASX: RNU) were soaring yesterday after announcing the Australian government has conditionally approved a $185 million loan facility for their Siviour Graphite Project.

Categories