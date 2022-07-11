By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | EML Shares Fall 20% On Sudden CEO Exit

EML Shares Fall 20% On Sudden CEO Exit

By ,

Fintech EML Payments [ASX:EML] sank following the abrupt departure of CEO Tom Cregan.

Tom Cregan, who worked at EML for over a decade, has resigned without a given reason.

EML has appointed Emma Shand as managing director and CEO.

EML shares dropped 20% on Monday following the news, execerbating the fintech’s losses. Over the past 12 months, EML is down 70%.

ASX:EML EML payments stock chart

Source: Tradingview.com

EML presents replacement CEO

Following Tom Cregan sudden resignation, EML has announced his replacement — Emma Shand.

EML praised the incoming CEO, with Chairman Peter Martin describing Shand as someone with ‘an ideal set of attributes to lead the company into the future.’

Shand’s experience includes working for more than 16 years in senior management roles at Nasdaq.

Shand joined EML in September 2021 as a member of the board of directors.

EML chair Peter Martin commented on Shand’s appointment:

Ms Shand has deep executive experience in a broad variety of operating and technology environments and diverse cultural settings.

She has worked with highly regulated markets, governments and disruptive companies across a variety of sectors. In light of EML Payment’s significant European business, Ms Shand will dedicate substantive time and presence in Europe.

The company didn’t specify what had prompted Cregan’s resignation but did share a ‘real vote of thanks’:

We all owe a real vote of thanks to Tom Cregan who has been an integral part of the EML growth story for over a decade. He has tirelessly led the Company from a small technology business in Australia to a diversified payments leader operating in 32 countries.

EML has been an exciting growth story of rapid international expansion, not without its challenges. Without Tom’s deep payments knowledge, drive and commitment, EML would not be what it is today.’

CEO departure adds to uncertainty

A sudden CEO exit sending the stock lower…

EML’s 20% drop on Monday echoes the recent departure of ASX lithium hopeful Lake Resource’s managing director Stephen Promnitz.

Equally abrupt, Promnitz’s departure sent investors guessing…and fearing for the worst.

Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] shares are down 50% in the last month alone.

Why did Tom Cregan leave EML? Was this a planned transition?

EML offered no further detail on the matter, adding to the uncertainty.

Investors may also have picked up on EML’s focus on its Europe segment, with the Board noting new CEO Emma Shand will ‘dedicate substantive time and presence’ in Europe.

Will Shand’s responsibilities include smoothing over any lingering concerns the Central Bank of Ireland may have regarding EML’s subsidiary PFS Card Services?

A substantive focus on Europe is understandable for EML: in its most recent half-yearly report, EML stated that around 65% of its global revenue generated from that segment.

Now, while the fintech sector has been hit hard as investors flee risk-on assets, a sector that still has strong headwinds is battery tech.

Yes, lithium stocks have been bid up plenty in 2021 and are now in a correction, but the battery tech theme isn’t all about vlithium.

Our small caps expert Callum Newman recently put together a unique report on three battery tech stocks he thinks are next in line to be ‘Tesla’s chosen ones’.

And to power them, we’ll be needing a surplus of battery materials.

To find out more about Callum’s thesis, read ‘Elon’s Chosen Ones’ here.

 

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Moring

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

EML Shares Plummet 35% on Profit Guidance

EML Payments [ASX:EML] shares crashed 35% on Tuesday after cutting their FY22 EBITDA guidance by 8%.

Kiryll Prakapenka

EML Payments Shares Jump on Takeover Speculation (ASX:EML)

EML Payments [ASX:EML] clarified media speculation about a potential takeover by Bain Capital.

Kiryll Prakapenka

EML Payments Shares Sink on Regulatory Update about Irish Subsidiary (ASX:EML)

EML noted these potential directions are more limited compared to those originally foreshadowed by the CBI in May 2021. EML Payments [ASX:EML] shares are currently trading at $3.26 per share, a drop of 11.89% at the time of writing.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

EML Payments Shares Sink 3% as It Flags More Regulatory Oddities (ASX:EML)

It seems like it could be a case of déjà vu for EML Payments [ASX:EML] today. The fintech stock is trading shares 3.03% lower at time of writing, falling due to new regulatory concerns.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

EML Payments Shares Plummet 42% as Regulator Raises (ASX:EML)

The EML Payments Ltd [ASX:EML] is in a world of hurt today. The EML Payments share price have collapsed by 42.52%. Sinking significantly after markets opened due to a worrying update from the company…

Murray Dawes

Stock Trader’s Corner — Correction in Tech Stocks is Over

There were five Aussie tech stocks that I noticed had been treading water while most other tech stocks were selling off. Four out of the five stocks are up between 10 and 30% in three weeks…

Categories