By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | ANZ Bank Confirms MYOB Acquisition Talks

ANZ Bank Confirms MYOB Acquisition Talks

By ,

Big Four bank Australia and New Zealand Banking Group [ASX:ANZ] confirmed on Wednesday that it is currently considering the acquisition of accounting software company MYOB.

ANZ shares were flat on the news, with the bank stock down 18% year to date.

ASX:ANZ ANZ stock chart prices

 

Source: Tradingview.com

ANZ affirms its eyes are for MYOB

Last month the Australian Financial Review reported that ANZ had been considering an acquisition of MYOB, a prominent small-business accounting software company.

Today ANZ confirmed it is in discussions with MYOB’s private equity owner Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) about a potential acquisition.

ANZ and KKR are yet to reach an agreement about an acquisition, and ANZ cautioned ‘there is no certainty it will proceed.’

What does MYOB do, and why would ANZ be interested in it?

MYOB is a provider of business management, financial and accounting solutions — one of the biggest providers in Australia.

It provides solutions across the board for SMEs, Enterprise and Accounting Practice customers.

As the AFR’s James Thomson pointed out today:

Buying the business – and it must be stressed there is no guarantee that a deal actually occurs – would allow ANZ to get its hands on an ecosystem (or platform) that spans not just accounting, but also payroll, quotes and invoicing, and more than 300 apps from third parties, covering everything from e-commerce to customer relationship management.

Acquiring MYOB would also give ANZ a swathe of new data the bank can leverage to improve its product offering…not to mention more users to cross-sell products to.

ANZ — when banking met SME

Acquiring MYOB could make ANZ more attractive to small-business owners who may choose ANZ as their one-stop shop for banking and accounting software services.

Will MYOB clients who are with rival banks switch to ANZ if the bank’s acquisition is successful?

Now that’s a key question the market may be pondering in the weeks ahead.

We know it can be a challenge to find opportunities in the current market.

But our small-cap expert Callum Newman thinks there’s still opportunities to be found out there.

His latest report names three battery stocks that he believes have the potential to be the next ‘chosen ones’ by the likes of Tesla for becoming leading battery mineral supply partners in the incoming EV age.

You can find out more by reading the report ‘Elon’s Chosen Ones’.

 

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

ANZ Shares Dragged 2.5% Lower as Lending Market Tightens (ASX:ANZ)

The smallest of the Big Four banks, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group [ASX:ANZ], is having a rough patch today.

Lachlann Tierney

Plenti Share Price Down: Analysing its FY21 Results (ASX:PLT)

The Plenti Group [ASX:PLT] share price is largely flat today despite the lender growing its loan book by 61% year-on-year. Plenti — the consumer lending and investing platform — saw its shares drop as much as 4.5%…

Lachlann Tierney

Big Four Banks Rise on ASX Rally, CBA and WBC Admit to Bad Practices

The Australian share market has rallied to its highest level since early March and briefly reclaimed the 6,000-point level on buying of leading blue chips. The Big Four banks have returned strongly after being hit hard by the fallout from the coronavirus…

Carl Wittkopp

Weekly ASX Market Wrap — ANZ and Lendlease Top Movers Last Week

The past week saw the All Ords [XAO] crack the 6,000-point mark, only briefly, but it still made it through. Last week saw many companies on the market moving up in line with the broader move of the All Ords. Financials had a strong week, posting gains of 11.13%…

Lachlann Tierney

CBA Sells Wealth Management Arm in Favour of Fintech (ASX:CBA)

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA] released details this morning of the $1.7 billion sale of its wealth management business, Colonial First State. At time of writing, the CBA share price is sitting at $59.99, up marginally by .47%…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

ANZ Share Price Dips as Dividend Gets Deferred (ASX:ANZ)

Following NAB’s lead, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd [ASX:ANZ]  is the second of the Big Four to capitulate on dividends. A decision that saw the ANZ share price open 1.9% lower this morning…

Categories