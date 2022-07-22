Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) and Ford Enter Graphite MoU

On Thursday, ASX graphite producer Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] released its June Quarter results.

Then on Friday, Syrah followed up with a memorandum of understanding between it and giant automaker Ford and SK On.

Ford has embarked on a deal-making spree to shore up critical metals for its EV push, announcing recent deals with the likes of Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] and Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR].

And on Friday, Ford also entered a binding lithium offtake agreement with lithium developer Ioneer for lithium carbonate at INR’s Nevada lithium-boron project.

SYR shares have struggled recently, down 25% year-to-date:

Syrah’s MOU With Ford

The company announced it has entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ford Motor Company and SK On Ltd for an offtake of natural graphite active anode material (AAM) this morning.

The three companies have entered the MoU to ‘evaluate a strategic arrangement’, including the supply of natural graphite to BlueOval — Ford’s joint venture with SK On — via SYR’s vertically integrated AAM facility in Louisiana.

BlueOval aims to supply lithium-ion batteries for Ford’s EVs.

Syrah said that under the MoU, Ford and SK On will test and qualify Syrah’s active anode material and aim to finalise a binding offtake agreement by the end of the year.

If a binding deal is reached, an offtake commencement date is expected to be no later than 2028.

Developments at Syrah’s Vidalia graphite project continue with construction planned for completion by next year.

‘Syrah is developing Vidalia as a vertically integrated natural graphite AAM supply alternative for USA battery supply chains with construction of a 11.25ktpa AAM facility expected to be completed in the June 2023 quarter and start of production targeted in the September 2023 quarter.’

