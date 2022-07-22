By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Featured | [WATCH] Closing Bell — Three Stocks to Consider

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Three Stocks to Consider

By ,

Stocks have been slowly grinding higher over the last few weeks and are on the edge of confirming a bear market rally.

If you are a nimble, short-term trader, you may be considering jumping into a few beaten-up stocks in the hope that the rally has legs.

I have picked out three stocks for you that you can look into. One of them is a small coking coal company that I came across at the Noosa Mining Conference that was held last week.

It was set up by the founder of Stanmore coal and has hopes of ramping up production substantially over the next few years from a standing start. They took a hit when the crazy Queensland jump in royalties was announced recently but have bounced nicely and remain in a strong uptrend.

Another stock is close to commissioning a new gold mine in Africa, and the final one is a market leader in sales enablement software.

I have no interest in making a claim that stocks will start rallying strongly from here, but odds are increasing that we could see a tradeable bounce before the selling returns.

The long-term downtrend remains in place, and I think this rally will have a use-by date in the next month or three, but until then, there could be some money to be made buying a few good quality stocks that are trading at a large discount.

Regards,


Murray Dawes Signature

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend

About Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is the Editor of Pivot Trader and contributing Editor at Money Morning. He was one of five, from 5,000 applicants, chosen for a graduate position with the Swiss Banking Corporation — now part of banking giant UBS. The bosses quickly cottoned on to his potential and pushed him…

Related Articles

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — No Man’s Land

Commodities are plunging as growth expectations fall rapidly and the US dollar continues to soar.

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Climbing the Wall of Worry

There are some large capital flows happening worldwide at the moment, and investors need to understand what is going on and how it will affect their portfolios.

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — In the Eye of the Storm

It’s a sea of bad news out there at the moment. Equities have cracked and they are continuing to drift lower.

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Time to Step Aside…

In today’s Money Weekend…where things could be heading now…it’s a serious situation…we’re entering a period of heightened volatility…and more…

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — A Slave to Inflation

In today’s Money Weekend…last night’s CPI figures…a large miss could ignite a huge move in markets in either direction…strong selling could return…and more…

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Cooking with Gas

In today’s Money Weekend…electricity prices have been marching higher for months…gas markets melted down completely…a bunch of gas stocks that I reckon could benefit from the crisis…and more…

Categories