Freelancer [ASX:FLN] to Create ‘Australia’s Largest Freight Marketplace’

Freelancer [ASX:FLN] announced a merger of its freight divisions to form what it called ‘Australia’s largest freight marketplace’.

FLN shares were down 3% on the news in late Thursday trade.

Over the past 12 months, FLN shares are down 60%.

Source: www.marketindex.com

Freelancer’s freight merger

Freelancing and crowd-sourcing marketplace Freelancer will merge its freight divisions Freightlancer and Loadshift to form what it calls ‘Australia’s largest freight marketplace’.

FLN said the two divisions have delivered 125 million kilometres of freight across the country in the last 12 months.

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie commented:

‘Merging our freight division into one platform is a significant milestone for the business. Combining the two platforms will give our carriers more opportunities to find loads, while offering shippers access to more carriers across Australia. Today, we are moving everything from grain to machinery across the country.’

Freightlancer and Loadshift will merge under the Loadshift banner, with the latter becoming a full marketplace platform for freight.

Loadshift will introduce a 3% fee for shippers and a 10% fee for carriers.

In the last 12 months, FLN said Loadshift processed a notional gross load value of $350 million of freight posted.

Freelancer said that using the new commission-based model will help Loadshift to transform Gross Load Value to actualised revenue at a 13% commission rate.

What’s happening in the freelance world?

Today’s announcement did little to excite investors, with FLN shares down 3%.

It may be unclear to the market whether the merger will materially increase the gross load value or positively affect revenue growth.

In its most recent half-yearly, FLN reported a 5% increase in revenues to $29.2 million but on widening losses of $3.1 million, up 87%.

