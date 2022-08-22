Nearmap [ASX:NEA] Board Recommends Takeover

The board of Aerial imagery company Nearmap [ASX:NEA] has unanimously recommended Thoma Bravo’s $1.05 billion takeover offer, previously revealed on Monday, 15 August.

Nearmap has entered an implementation deed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo via a scheme of arrangement whereby NEA shareholders will be entitled to receive $2.10 per share.

The price represents a 67% premium to Nearmap’s six-month volume weighted average price of $1.26 to Friday, 12 August 2022.

The Nearmap board thinks the takeover offer offers ‘attractive and certain value for shareholders in current markets’.

Source: www.tradingview.com

Nearmap agrees to terms

Nearmap’s board accepted Thoma Bravo’s proposal, made via Thoma’s subsidiary Atlas AU BidCo Pty Ltd.

The offer was first floated on 6 July. Investment company Thoma Bravo offered to acquire 100% of Nearmap shares at $2.10 per share — equating to an estimated $1.05 billion offer.

Nearmap allowed Thoma Bravo seven days of full access to its books and to complete necessary due diligence, while NEA consulted with financial and legal advisors Citigroup and DLA Piper.

Nearmap’s directors will be voting in favour of the scheme, and NEA’s board has said it would be in shareholders’ best interests to do the same.

Nearmap’s Chair Peter James commented:

‘The Board believes the proposed all-cash offer represents attractive value and provides an immediate opportunity for shareholders to realise certain value at a significant premium to the market. ‘It is our view that the Thoma Bravo Scheme will realise attractive and certain value for shareholders in current markets.’

Thoma Bravo’s Senior Partner AJ Rohde said:

‘We are incredibly impressed by Nearmap’s thought-leadership and momentum in aerial imagery, data and analytics. We believe Nearmap’s insights are increasingly mission-critical to enterprises and the use cases rapidly evolving, as evidenced by the Company’s accelerating adoption with blue-chip customers in North America. We look forward to working closely with Rob Newman and the highly-innovative Nearmap team to continue scaling Nearmap in its next chapter as a private company.’

Nearmap’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Newman added:

‘Nearmap has built a strong position in the location intelligence industry. Our business model is proven in Australia and our ambition to continue to grow rapidly in North America aligns well with Thoma Bravo’s future ambitions for the business. The proposal from Thoma Bravo is a strong demonstration of the success of our strategy and the capability of our people.’

From aerial imagery tech to battery tech

As the world races toward electric vehicle adoption, lithium is front and centre in investors’ minds.

And while lithium stocks have seemingly peaked for now, the battery tech sector hasn’t.

A world where most of us drive EVs is a world hungry for battery tech metals — whether that be lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, or copper.

The race to shore up critical battery tech metals is on.

But how does one play this?

Our small caps expert Callum Newman has just published a report on three battery material stocks he believes are flying under the mainstream’s radar.

He calls these stocks ‘Elon’s Chosen Ones’. Read Cal’s report, for free, here.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning