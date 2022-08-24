BrainChip [ASX:BRN] Down on 1H FY22 Report

Artificial intelligence tech developer BrainChip Holdings [ASX:BRN] released its 1H22 results on Wednesday.

While revenue rose more than 500% to US$4.8 million, BRN’s operating loss hardly budged, increasing 1% to US$8.6 million.

In total, BrainChip has accumulated US$131.4 million in losses as it seeks to commercialise its Akida technology.

BRN shares are up 95% in the past 12 months but have fallen 60% from their 52-week high.

Source: Trading View

Brainchip’s 1H FY22

Today, BRN presented its business operations and laid out its financial overview for the half-year ended 30 June 2022.

BrainChip’s revenue jump — from US$768,000 in H1 FY21 to US$4.8 million in H1 FY22 — was attributed to its partnership with MegaChips.

The partnership predominantly involved licensing revenues of BRN’s Akida 1000 product.

Expenses increases 37% to US$13.0 million, despite BRN’s research and development spending decreasing 3% in the period.

R&D costs came in at US$4.3 million for the half.

BrainChip forked out almost the same amount in share-based payments as it spent on R&D during the half.

1H FY22 share-based payments rose 128% to US$3.7 million.

Marketing expenses also rose in the half by 64% to hit US$1.7 million, reflecting BRN’s ‘continued engagement with current and potential customers’.

BRN has valued its patents and licenses at US$706,978 as at 30 June 2022.

BrainChip ended the half with cash and cash equivalents of US$28.4 million on a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka