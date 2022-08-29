By Fat Tail Investment Research

Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] Surges on FY22 Results

Payment solutions provider Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] released its FY22 results on Monday, bucking the wider market malaise and rising more than 10%.

While the TYR stock spiked on Monday, it’s still down 70% over the past 12 months:

Tyro’s FY22

Here are the key highlights from Tyro’s FY22:

  • Transaction value up 34.4% to $34.2 billion
  • Revenue up 36.7% to $326.1 million
  • Gross profit (statutory) up 29.5% to $155 million
  • Payments revenue up 39% from $229.2 million to $318.8 million
  • EBITDA down 24.7% to $11 million
  • Loss before tax (statutory) steady at $29.6 million
  • Merchants up 10% from 58,186 to 63,770

Tyro reported a record transaction value for the year, despite saying it was hampered by COVID-19.

The fintech explained the drop in normalised EBITDA was a reflection of COVID lockdowns, the loss of 2021 JobKeeper benefits, and the full-year Medipass expenses.

The group estimated $5 million in would-be EBITDA was lost due to continuing COVID lockdowns in NSW, Victoria, and the ACT.

Tyro also cut staff during the year, chasing operational efficiencies, although its statutory loss didn’t budge as a result.

Robbie Cooke, Tyro’s CEO, said:

Despite the challenges of 2022 with Covid, tight labour markets, market de-ratings of payment companies and inflationary pressures — we responded strongly with focused cost management, tight margin management, and a continuing focus on serving our customers while delivering new products and services to our merchants.

These actions started to positively contribute in the last quarter of the year and remain a key focus in FY23. They are expected to yield further operating leverage improvements in parallel with our continuing focus on driving strong top line growth and new merchant acquisition.’

ASX:TYR revenue and finances

Source: TYR

Tyro: looking ahead

TYR said it has started FY23 strongly, ‘with transaction values for July lifting 46% on the same period last year’.

Tyro has provided earnings guidance range for FY23 with forecast transaction value between $40–42 billion and a normalised gross profit of between $175–181 million.

Tyro is targeting being free cashflow positive on exiting FY23.’

Now, have you noticed the way we drive is changing?

With the world shifting to EVs, the demand for critical battery tech metals is rising.

Our small-cap expert, Callum Newman, has recently identified three Aussie stocks with great potential in the battery tech space.

To find out more, read Callum’s latest report on ‘Elon’s Chosen Ones’.

 

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka
For Money Morning

 

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

