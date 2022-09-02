[WATCH] Closing Bell — A Peek behind the Scenes

By Fat Tail Investment Research

In today’s Money Weekend…uranium stocks took off like a rocket this week…some sectors of the market are catching a strong bid…why you should come to my trading presentation next Thursday…and more…

Dear Reader,

In last week’s ‘Closing Bell’ video, I set out the case for getting on board uranium stocks. I hope you were listening and managed to jump on a few because they took off like a rocket this week.

Last Thursday, I sent out a trade alert to members of my advisory to buy a uranium stock, and members were up 33% by Wednesday this week!

It’s a tough market to make money in, so it’s nice to see there are some sectors of the market catching a strong bid.

In today’s ‘Closing Bell’ video, I thought it would be useful for you if I outlined the trade setup I was looking at and how I manage a trade while it is live.

You will learn about my entry technique, how I choose targets and stop-losses, and my money and risk management rules.

If you have been enjoying my ‘Closing Bell’ videos, you may be interested in joining me next Thursday for a special presentation called ‘The 30% Nest Egg’.

In it, I will explain that you don’t need to be trading every day and taking wild risks to generate big returns. My trading service has had a 60% strike rate since its inception three-and-a-half years ago, and, on average, we make two-and-a-half times as much on a winner than we lose on a loser.

Using those figures, if you trade 15 times in a year and risk 2% of capital on each trade, you can end up making around 30% in a year.

By managing risk effectively, you can do it without stressing out with every twist and turn the markets make.

If you take your investing seriously and want to learn how I have managed to create those returns for members, please be sure to sign up for the presentation next Thursday.

Until next week,

Murray Dawes Signature

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Morning Weekend

About Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is the Editor of Retirement Trader and contributing Editor at Money Morning. He was one of five, from 5,000 applicants, chosen for a graduate position with the Swiss Banking Corporation — now part of banking giant UBS. The bosses quickly cottoned on to his potential and pushed him up…

