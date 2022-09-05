By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Tyro [ASX:TYR] Down on August Transactions Update

Tyro [ASX:TYR] Down on August Transactions Update

By ,

Fintech Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] was down 3% in late Monday trade after the release of the transaction value metrics ending 31 August 2022.

So far this year, TYR has fallen 66%.

Peer, Raiz Invest [ASX:RZI] has dropped 67% in the year, while EML Payments [ASX:EML] is tracking even lower, down more than 73% year-to-date.

ASX:TYR tyro payments stock chart

Source: www.tradingview.com

Tyro transactions — the update

Tyro is keeping to its promise of providing monthly transaction value updates to the end of the calendar year.

This brings us to its August update, with data presented on unaudited transaction values to 31 August 2022.

The fintech reported that August FY23 (year to date) transaction value rose 57% to $6.8 billion.

These monthly comparisons are in addition to the full-year update provided by TYR only last week, in which, despite the impacts of COVID-19, the fintech reported ‘record’ transaction value in FY22, up 34% to $34.2 billion.

Payments revenue rose 36.7% to $326.1 million, and both gross profits and payments revenue were also up 29.5% and 39%, respectively.

Having said that, TYR did end with an EBITDA loss of $10.7 million on $123 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

Tyro’s outlook

Tyro considers its business to remain in a strong position for FY23, having projected a guidance range of transaction value within the $40–42 billion range.

As stated last week, the fintech believes it will target free positive cash flow by the end of the 2023 financial year, backed by a normalised gross profit range within $175–181 million.

Time will tell if Tyro can hit these targets and improve overall sentiment regarding share value.

Building wealth in a bear market

It’s not just the tech industry that’s been having a tough time right now.

Businesses across many sectors have been impacted by the current environment.

The bear market has a habit of keeping pockets light and spirits heavy.

Is it even possible to build wealth in these times?

If you’ve been asking yourself similar questions, or even if you’re just a little unsure about worthwhile strategies right now, you might like to check out our free event, ‘The 30% Next Egg’, this Thursday night.

Trading expert and guru Murray Dawes will be sharing his simple strategies for conservative investors who hope to boost nest egg savings.

To learn more about the free event, click here.

 

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] Surges on FY22 Results

Payment solutions provider Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] released its FY22 results on Monday, bucking the wider market malaise and rising more than 10%. While the TYR stock spiked on Monday, it’s still down 70% over the past 12 months: www.TradingView.com Tyro’s FY22 Here are the key highlights from Tyro’s FY22: Transaction value up 34.4% to $34.2 … Read More

Lachlann Tierney

Tyro Payments Share Price Bounces Back on Big Boost to Profits

The share price of payments company Tyro Payments Ltd [ASX:TYR] has bounced back today upon the release of their half-yearly results.

Lachlann Tierney

Chaotic Day for Tyro Shares Ends in Trading Pause (ASX:TYR)

At time of writing, shares of Tyro Payments Ltd [ASX:TYR] are in a trading pause, having last traded down nearly 12%, or $2.32. Having shown some promising signs since March on a relatively strong Australian economy, the TYR share price went into free fall today…

Lachlann Tierney

Tyro Payments Share Price Up on Partnership (ASX:TYR)

The Tyro Payments Ltd [ASX:TYR] share price is up more than 7%, to trade at $4.21. The TYR share price bounced strongly off the March market lows and is now registering some positive upwards momentum…

Lachlann Tierney

What to Make of the Tyro Payments Share Price (ASX:TYR)

It has been far from smooth sailing for Tyro Payments Ltd [ASX:TYR], but data from June is beginning to paint a more positive outlook. The TYR share price is up .3% today, as the ASX threatens to shed more this week…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Tyro Shares Crumple as Market Tests Investor Resolve (ASX:TYR)

It’s been a savage day of trading for Tyro Payments Ltd [ASX:TYR]. At time of writing the TYR share price is down 12.11% and still falling. One of the worst performers out of a handful of fintech stocks getting hammered today. Which begs the question, is it time for investors to get out while they still can?

Categories