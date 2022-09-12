By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | A2 Milk [ASX:A2M] Rises on China Market Registration Update

A2 Milk [ASX:A2M] Rises on China Market Registration Update

By ,

Australian milk and infant formula producer A2 Milk Company [ASX:A2M] updated the market on the renewal and registration for its China-label infant milk formula.

Last month, A2M announced that its China-label product registration was due to expire in late September 2022.

Synlait Milk [ASX:SM1], which produces the milk for A2 Milk’s China-label product, received notification from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) that the current registration was renewed.

Year to date, A2M shares have been flat.

ASX:A2M A2 mils stock prices 2022

Source: www.tradingview.com

China label renewed

A2 reiterated an announcement made by its New Zealand partner, Synlait Milk, in regard to the latter’s market update on the renewal of their China milk label registration.

Synlait said it had been notified of a re-registration put forth by the SAMR (China’s State Administration for Market Regulation) — extending production into February next year.

Coincidentally, this is also when the new Chinese GB (Guobiao, aka, ‘national standards’) requirements will come into effect.

Where China will be bringing about new trade regulations, ensuring imports are vetted through customs before products can be sold to locals.

A2 and Synlait are ensuring the A2MC China IMF label meets the new GB standards, particularly in food safety legislation, by working toward new requirements geared toward SAMR approval.

A2 pointed out that Synlait’s business is linked well with Chinese trade, an advantage seen in cooperation between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and SAMR.

A2 Milk’s CEO David Bortolussi commented:

We are pleased that our current product registration has been renewed, effectively to late February 2023, and we will continue to work collaboratively with Synlait and SAMR in relation to registration of our China label IMF product formulated in line with China’s new GB standards.

We remain focused on the China market and are looking forward to the opportunity to make our newly formulated infant milk product available to parents and infants in China.

In all circumstances, The a2 Milk Company fully respects SAMR’s governance and timing of this important registration process.’

Synlait said that registering the new GB-friendly recipe has been slowed largely due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

However, it doesn’t foresee products being impacted by the registration timetable, calling the working relationship with SAMR officials both ‘positive and constructive’.

Synlait’s CEO Grant Watson stated:

We are very pleased SAMR has renewed our current China registration. Gaining re-registration for the new GB recipe is a top priority for Synlait and The a2 Milk Company.’

A2M products in China

Both A2M and other infant formula producers, like Bubs Australia [ASX:BUB], have targeted capturing a slice of the Chinese market share via the daigou distribution stream.

The Chinese infant formula market has been a lucrative one for international producers following local safety issues.

Chinese company Sanlu, for example, was the cause of six infant deaths and 3,000 cases of sicknesses due to melamine-contaminated milk back in 2008.

In 2013, studies suggested that 70% of Beijing citizens were reluctant to buy Chinese formula due to safety concerns.

Since then, Chinese customers sought international infant formula brands, with offshore baby formula products valued by consumers for their perceived better quality.

But Chinese brands have been fighting back lately, as Chinese consumers are more willing to buy local.

Decarbonising the globe

Now, the world is diving into a green-energy future.

One way to achieve that is via electric vehicles (EVs).

And while lithium has dominated EV headlines, we can’t forget equally necessary battery tech materials — copper, nickel, cobalt, and graphite.

With lithium stocks correcting in 2022, there may be a smarter way to play the EV theme this year.

It involves what you might call lithium’s little brother.

Regards,

 

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

A2 Milk Jumps On FY22 Profit and Share Buyback

Infant formula producer a2 Milk Company [ASX:A2M] released ‘strong double-digit growth’ for FY22 and announced a NZ$150 million share buyback.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The Forgotten Trend that Could Be Set for a Resurgence…

Amidst the chaos of the past two years, Aussie investors have seen a handful of trends come and go. But the one trend that has been largely forgotten is baby formula…

Kiryll Prakapenka

a2 Milk Share Price Sinks 11% on New Strategy (ASX:A2M)

‘Unprecedented change’ in the China infant formula market over the last 12 months led a2 Milk to alter its growth strategy, setting a medium-term goal of hitting NZ$2 billion in sales. a2 Milk Company [ASX:A2M] share price is currently trading for $6.09 a share, down 11%.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Bubs Share Price Soars 30% on Rebounding First Quarter Sales (ASX:BUB)

Bubs Australia Ltd [ASX:BUB] share price was up a significant 30% at time of writing. Despite the big jump, the infant formula stock is still down 40% over the last 12 months.

Kiryll Prakapenka

a2 Milk Share Price Falls on Class Action News (ASX:A2M)

The A2M share price tumbling 6%. The a2 Milk Company Ltd [ASX:A2M] is set to face a class action lawsuit led by Slater and Gordon on behalf of unhappy shareholders.

Lachlann Tierney

Bubs Launches in the US, Share Price Jumps 25% (ASX:BUB)

The Bubs Australia Ltd’s [ASX:BUB] share price are up 26% after BUB’s infant formula range goes live on Walmart.com. BUB shares spiked as high as 32% in early trade.

Categories