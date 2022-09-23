[WATCH] Closing Bell — Origin Hands Tamboran a Gift

In today’s Money Weekend, Murray gives you a detailed analysis of the current technical setup in Tamboran Resources and shows you how a short-term trader and long-term investor might approach the situation. Watch today’s ‘Closing Bell’ video for more…

Origin Energy [ASX:ORG] sold out of their Beetaloo Basin holdings on Monday, and I reckon it has set up an interesting opportunity in Tamboran Resources [ASX:TBN].

They have teamed up with billionaire Bryan Sheffield and Falcon Oil and Gas to buy the permits off Origin. They are raising a company-transforming $138 million at 21 cents to purchase the assets and have enough working capital to pursue the opportunity.

Origin Energy will take a non-cash post-tax loss of $70–90 million on the sale, which shows they dumped the assets at a fire-sale price, but they walk away with a 5.5% royalty and will have access to any gas produced through a gas sales agreement for up to 36.5 PJ per annum over 10 years.

If you have the patience to wait 3–5 years to see whether Tamboran can get up and running, the upside could be well worth the wait.

In today’s ‘Closing Bell’ video, I give you a detailed analysis of the current technical setup in Tamboran Resources and show you how a short-term trader and long-term investor might approach the situation.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Money Weekend