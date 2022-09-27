By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Sayona Mining Rises as NAL Restart ‘Advances’

Sayona Mining Rises as NAL Restart ‘Advances’

By ,

Lithium junior Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] said it’s advancing the restart of production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec.

SYA awarded a C$200 million contract to a local construction firm for mining operations.

Sayona described the contract as ‘one of the largest agreements in the history of Québec mining sector.

Work is set to start next month, with SYA eyeing the restart of production in Q1 FY23.

SYA shares are up 60% year to date.

ASX:SYA sayona stock chart

Source: tradingview.com

NAL’s new mining operator

On Tuesday, Sayona shared the news of a significant advancement at NAL.

The four‐year mining operations contract, worth around C$200 million, has been granted to the Québec company L. Fournier & Fils (Fournier).

It will be up to Fournier to supervise all stripping and drilling, as well as blasting, loading and transporting of materials for the operation.

The newly signed operator will also be expected to maintain mining roads and cater for all outstanding services related to the NAL operation.

However, it will be the responsibility of another local company, Dynamitage Castonguay, to see through the actual drilling and blasting works at the site.

Operations will require a fleet of more than 10 trucks with 100 tonne-capacity and two 125-tonne excavators.

Sayona explains the agreement with Fournier will provide economic benefits to the region of Abitibi‐Témiscamingue, including 120 new jobs — most of which will be available to Pikogan and Lac Simon locals.

Sayona’s Québec CEO, Guy Laliberté, commented:

We are very happy to have found a partner of the calibre of Fournier & Fils for our mining operations at the North American Lithium site in La Corne.

We are thrilled that this commercial agreement is not only a winwin solution for both parties, but that it also allows us to work with a local company. This partnership with Fournier therefore helps fulfil our promise to ensure that the success of our projects deliver genuine benefits to the local community.

Fournier President and CEO, Jérémi Fournier, also provided a statement:

It is with great pride that Fournier & Fils positions itself as a partner of choice for major mining projects in Eastern Canada.

We thank Sayona for the trust shown in our team, and more particularly for allowing us to occupy a leading position in the battery sector in Québec.

It is a partnership that will benefit an entire industry.’

SYA’s lithium focus

Sayona is evidently wasting no time in getting its NAL operations underway, intent on capitalising on strong market conditions for lithium.

SYA reported permitting, procurement is now complete, and construction is ramping up.

Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented:

We are delighted to further advance NAL  towards the recommencement of production in the first quarter of 2023, with the selection of a skilled  and experienced mining operator being a crucial step in this process. 

With both demand and pricing for lithium currently at alltime highs, we are well placed at NAL to  become the first supplier of spodumene in North America, paving the way to becoming the region’s  leading supplier of lithium carbonate/hydroxide.’

There’s no escaping EV competition

With lithium prices rising, there’s plenty of competition out there to source it.

Back in 2021, lithium stocks were dominating the ASX — eight out of 10 best-performing stocks on the All Ords were lithium stocks.

But many of last year’s hot stocks are well down on their all-time highs in 2022.

So, has the lithium ship sailed?

Not quite. Yes, the easy money has been made, but opportunities still exist.

Money Morning has recently published a research report on three overlooked ASX lithium stocks. Access it for free here.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Falls on NAL Restart Update

Lithium developer Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] said the restart of its North American Lithium operation in Quebec is on track for Q1 23. Despite the update, SYA shares were down over 7% in late afternoon trade on Friday. Year-to-date, SYA shares are up 110%: www.TradingView.com Sayona’s NAL project inches closer to restart SYA’s North American Lithium … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] on Track to Recommence Production in Q1 2023

Lithium junior Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] said it was on track to recommence spodumene production in Q1 2023 at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec. Sayona said the NAL operation has ‘picked up speed’, with about 30% of plant and equipment upgrades completed. The company having stated that its $190 million equity-funded North American NAL … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Pilbara Minerals: June Quarter Sees Lithium Production Rise

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd [ASX:PLS] fell on Wednesday after releasing its June quarter production and sales update. Despite a significant increase in June quarter production, the lithium stock was trading down 2.5% in late afternoon trade. PLS was unable to buck the trend, with plenty of lithium stocks falling sharply on Wednesday. At the … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Liontown Shares: Binding Ford Offtake Signed

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] shares were flat this morning, after announcements regarding a third Ford offtake and final investment decision (FID) for LTR’s Kathleen Valley Project.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona [ASX:SYA] Shares Rise On New Lithium Discoveries at Moblan

Junior Lithium producer Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] announced new lithium discoveries at its Moblan lithium project, ‘strengthening’ its potential.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Pilbara Minerals Pre-Auction Bid Reflects ‘Strong Demand’

Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] secured a pre-auction bid of over US$7,000/dry metric tonne.

Categories