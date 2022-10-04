By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Spikes On NAL PFS Update

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Spikes On NAL PFS Update

By ,

Junior lithium stock Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] rose 15% on Tuesday after launching a pre-feasibility study for its majority-owned lithium carbonate project in North America.

SYA shares also got a boost from a dovish update from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which raised the cash rate by 25 basis points, lower than the market anticipated.

The lower-than-expected interest rate hike sent the ASX soaring, with the benchmark index rising more than 3.5% late in afternoon trade.

Year to date, SYA shares are up 80%.

ASX:SYA sayona stock chart

Source: tradingview.com

Sayona Launches PFS for NAL

On Tuesday,  Sayona updated the market on its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec.

Sayona owns 75% of NAL, with fellow ASX-listed lithium stock Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] owning the rest.

To fast-track its development plans, SYA has launched a pre-feasibility study and said it would consider the potential for lithium carbonate possibilities within the region.

SYA and PLL said they are working closely together in assessing their options for lithium carbonate, or hydroxide, production in the region and will be able to examine what sort of options they can consider for their upcoming lithium carbonate spodumene production.

NAL is expected to commence lithium carbonate spodumene production from Q1 2023.

Sayona notes moving downstream of its existing region will enable the tapping of ‘significant potential’, adding value to long-term profitability within NAL operations.

The miner also alluded to its commitments alongside project partner Piedmont in contributing to local electrification efforts, which have been shared with Investissement Québec and the Québec Government upon acquiring the NAL operation.

Engineering firm Hatch will be called upon to undertake the major engineering works relevant to the PFS, which has a target completion date of March 2023.

This date is in line with the recommencement of spodumene concentrate production at NAL.

Brett Lynch, Managing Director of SYA commented:

Moving downstream has always been the plan for Sayona in Québec to enable a significant increase in profitability, whether through lithium carbonate or hydroxide production.

We look forward to examining the results of the PFS, as we work towards becoming a leading integrated producer and largest in North America, amid accelerating demand from the batter and electric vehicle sector.

Lynch said the study would provide ‘valuable intelligence on future planned downstream processing in Québec’.

It was noted that NAL’s previous owners had already made headway with preparations for reaching operational goals, with around 50% of its facilities needed for production already installed.

Overlooked lithium stocks

In 2021, eight of 10 of the top-performing stocks were lithium stocks.

And while lithium stocks are calming in 2022, we can see demand remains strong.

Could this mean there are any overlooked lithium stocks out there?

Our latest research report on the lithium industry suggests there could indeed be.

Get a free rundown of three Aussie neglected lithium stocks worth checking out.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka

For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona Mining Rises as NAL Restart ‘Advances’

Lithium junior Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] said it’s advancing the restart of production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Falls on NAL Restart Update

Lithium developer Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] said the restart of its North American Lithium operation in Quebec is on track for Q1 23. Despite the update, SYA shares were down over 7% in late afternoon trade on Friday. Year-to-date, SYA shares are up 110%: www.TradingView.com Sayona’s NAL project inches closer to restart SYA’s North American Lithium … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] on Track to Recommence Production in Q1 2023

Lithium junior Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] said it was on track to recommence spodumene production in Q1 2023 at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec. Sayona said the NAL operation has ‘picked up speed’, with about 30% of plant and equipment upgrades completed. The company having stated that its $190 million equity-funded North American NAL … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Pilbara Minerals: June Quarter Sees Lithium Production Rise

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd [ASX:PLS] fell on Wednesday after releasing its June quarter production and sales update. Despite a significant increase in June quarter production, the lithium stock was trading down 2.5% in late afternoon trade. PLS was unable to buck the trend, with plenty of lithium stocks falling sharply on Wednesday. At the … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Liontown Shares: Binding Ford Offtake Signed

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] shares were flat this morning, after announcements regarding a third Ford offtake and final investment decision (FID) for LTR’s Kathleen Valley Project.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Sayona [ASX:SYA] Shares Rise On New Lithium Discoveries at Moblan

Junior Lithium producer Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] announced new lithium discoveries at its Moblan lithium project, ‘strengthening’ its potential.

Categories