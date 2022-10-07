By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Technology and Innovation | Investing in Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin Cash | A Seminal Moment in Bitcoin History

A Seminal Moment in Bitcoin History

By ,

In today’s Money Morning, Bitcoin [BTC] has come a long way from its early days of exchange. Almost all of us look back and wonder how we missed such an incredible investment opportunity. Right now could be the next ‘bitcoin moment’ that people will be talking about in years to come. In fact, bitcoin soaring to US$1 million is not as absurd as you may think…

13 years ago, almost to the day, the first ‘exchange’ selling bitcoins went live.

Known simply as New Liberty Standard, this site was made by just one guy trying to sell the bitcoins he mined. So what was the price?

Take a look for yourself:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: Twitter

[Click to open in a new window]

Yes, you’re reading that right. Just one US dollar was enough to get a hold of 1,309.03 bitcoins on day one. At today’s prices (roughly US$19,924), that US$1 purchase would be worth more than US$26 million!

Needless to say, few people in the world were fortunate enough to stumble upon bitcoin at these kinds of levels. Fewer still would have had the confidence to actually believe that bitcoin ever reached the point it has to this day.

Hell, even if you somehow did manage to get a hold of bitcoin back in 2009, I’m sure most of us would have sold out way before 2022 or the peaks in 2021. It was impossible to know back then just how far bitcoin would come in such a relatively short period.

But that is exactly why you need to treat today like it is 2009 all over again…

Your own ‘New Liberty’ moment

It’s easy to look back as an investor with hindsight and wish you’d been more aware of a trend like bitcoin.

Many people who heard about it but didn’t act when they first learned about bitcoin are kicking themselves to this day. I know because I was one of them.

Early 2014 was the first time I learned what cryptocurrency was. The infamous case of Mt Gox’s missing bitcoins gave me my first introduction to this weird digital money. Back then, though, I didn’t really get it, and I didn’t have enough interest to find out more.

It would be three more years, amid the 2017 bitcoin boom, that I would finally immerse myself in the crypto space. And I can tell you right now that it was a hell of a lot harder to not only buy bitcoin back then but also understand it.

Today, getting into crypto is easier than ever.

There are plenty of informative resources, easy-to-use exchanges, and tonnes of commentary.

But here’s the thing, it can still be better…

We’re just living through another point in time for bitcoin’s long history. In 10 or 20 years, people are probably going to look back at this moment and marvel at the naivety surrounding bitcoin once more. Because while more people are certainly aware of cryptocurrency today than they were in 2009, the people who truly understand and appreciate bitcoin are still in the vast minority.

Bitcoin adoption is growing, and knowledge is spreading, but it is still just the beginning.

By the end of the decade, there is a very real possibility that one bitcoin could be worth as much as US$1 million. Some people might scoff at that claim, but so did people back in 2009.

Almost no one back then believed this weird digital money would grow to the point it has now. And that’s why, whether you already own bitcoin or not, you should be paying attention.

A past, present, and future of outperformance

The fact of the matter is, bitcoin, as an asset class, has outperformed basically everything.

You can see this for yourself in the handy spreadsheet below:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: Smart Valor

[Click to open in a new window]

Granted, 2022 certainly looks a lot more like 2018 or 2014 for bitcoin than other years. But as the data clearly shows, even with the bad years, the leading crypto is still leagues ahead of other assets.

It is because of this consistent outperformance that our own crypto expert, Ryan Dinse, believes bitcoin is headed for US$1 million. After following this scene for years, he can see the developments coming. He knows what the timeline looks like.

By 2030, the possibility of a staggering bitcoin boom is more likely than you may think.

To understand why, though, you need to listen to Ryan yourself. You have to be willing to devote the time and energy to figure out why bitcoin matters more than most people think.

Check out Ryan’s full explainer in this video right here.

Because just like the early adopters in 2009, you have the chance to invest in something that can deliver truly life-changing wealth.

Don’t end up looking back at this moment in 10 years’ time with regret.

Otherwise, you’ll be kicking yourself along with everyone else who failed to appreciate the potential of bitcoin.

Regards,

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward Signature

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,
Editor, Money Morning

About Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward is an Editor at Money Morning.

Ryan holds degrees in both communication and international business. He helps bring Money Morning readers the latest market updates, both locally and abroad. Ryan tackles all the issues investors need to know about that the mainstream media neglects.

Ryan is also the Editor…

Related Articles

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Bitcoin Bides Its Time for the Next Big Boom

Previous cycles in bitcoin have showcased just how volatile the swings from top to bottom can be. Each and every time, it’s been a similar story — a massive boom followed by a pretty deep bust. But the crucial detail is that bitcoin always comes back stronger in the next cycle…

Selva Freigedo

Sabotage?

According to the Swedish National Seismic Network, the readings registered by their seismographs came from ‘two clear explosions’. As a Danish Air Force fighter plane confirmed, later on, gas was leaking out of the Nord Stream pipelines

Kiryll Prakapenka

Can Bitcoin Make Central Banks Obsolete?

Private cryptocurrencies are a threat to the way central banks operate because they blunt the financial instruments central banks wield

Ryan Dinse

Is Europe’s ‘Lehman Moment’ Close?

The Fed’s unprecedented hikes are starting to break stuff. And global markets are so interconnected that there’s never just one isolated incident when things go wrong.

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell —Nearing a Selling Stampede

Two weeks ago, I warned you that things were looking as bearish as 2008. Since then, the S&P 500 has been down around 7% and is now resting on the edge of major support.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

From Wall Street to Sub-Saharan Africa: Bitcoin Is on the Rise

As the UK’s economic meltdown continues, investors need to ask, who is next? The risk of this monetary contagion spreading is now a very real problem. Europe knows all too well how quickly one nation’s problem can become a region-wide issue.

Categories