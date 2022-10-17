By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Magnis Energy Down on FY22 Results

Magnis Energy Down on FY22 Results

By ,

Lithium-ion battery developer Magnis Energy [ASX:MNS] released its FY22 results on Monday.

Lithium-ion battery developer Magnis Energy [ASX:MNS] released its FY22 results on Monday.

MNS ended the year with a net loss of $61.7 million. Repayment of borrowings cost the firm $24.8 million alone during FY22.

Magnis Energy ended the year with $100.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

MNS shares bucked the trend of its lithium peers, edging downwards on a day that Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] and Core Lithium [ASX:CXO] went up.

MNS shares were down 5% in late afternoon trade.

Year to date, the Magnis Energy stock is down 40%.

ASX:MNS magnis energy stock chart

Source: tradingview.com

Magnis Energy’s full-year results

Here are the key highlights from Magnis Energy’s FY22 results:

  • Total expenditure came to $62,149,49 — a $49,665,589 increase on the $12,651,817 recorded in 2021.
  • Net cash used in operating activities went up from $18,160,019 (2021) to $47,106,189 (2022).
  • Net loss for the year was $61,697,819, compared with $12,032,230 in 2021
  • Negative free cash flow rose to $98.4 million, following a $34.1 million purchase of plant and equipment during the year.
  • Non-current borrowings rose from $65.2 million to $145.1 million.

Frank Poullas, Magnis Energy’s Executive Chairman, stated:

The last 12 months have been momentous for Magnis Energy Technologies. We have started commercial production at the iM3NY Lithium-ion Battery Plant based in Endicott, New York. Our wholly owned Nachu Graphite Project recently had its previous Bankable Feasibility Study updated and early infrastructure works have begun. We continue to work on commercialising new battery technologies through our partners C4V whilst moving closer to our ambition of producing anode materials.

The iM3NY team is working towards hitting its goal of 38GWh of annual capacity in 2030. The team continues to work on sourcing finance for its large-scale expansion plans and are expecting to have answers in the coming months from private and strategic investors along with government funding.’

MNS’ new CEO, David Taylor, commented:

The significant progress made on the iM3NY battery cell manufacturing plant has been a highlight of FY2022. Despite global issues such as supply chain constraints and labour impacts of COVID-19, the team has achieved an outstanding result in bringing the plant into commercial production in the early stages of FY2023.’

Magnis Energy’s outlook remains

Situated snugly in the US, the company has been primed to benefit on the pouring of support and resources from the local government intent on developing its EV battery industry.

The company looks forward to positive tailwinds benefitting the company’s growth, underpinned by growing EV demand despite recent global impacts affecting profits and expenses.

As Frank Poullas said:

The Lithium-ion battery industry continues to gain momentum and there has been a major emphasis from the Biden Administration to support US Based supply chain partners.

We continue to work on new technologies in partnership with C4V including next generation and fast charging batteries which we expect to be a game changer in the marketplace.’

Lithium and its intertwined fate with EV adoption

Analysts from Morgan Stanley showed that lithium remains a hot commodity for retail investors with a strong interest in juniors like Lake Resources.

Morgan Stanley analysts found that the retail value traded in lithium stocks rose past $3 billion in August, up from $500 million in August 2020.

Lithium stocks are still a central focus for many investors.

That makes it harder to find bargains and mispriced opportunities.

The easy money may already have been made.

But are there not any neglected ASX lithium stocks remaining?

Yes, according to Money Morning’s recent research report on the local lithium sector, which profiles three overlooked lithium players.

 

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Magnis Energy [ASX:MNS] Surges on iM3NY Commercial Production News

Magnis Energy Technologies [ASX:MNS] announced today that commercial production has started at the Imperium3 New York (iM3NY) lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant. Magnis, with its joint venture partner Charge CCCV [C4V], are the major shareholders in iM3NY. iM3NY expects first sales in late September with the preceding weeks used for quality assurance. MNS shares rose as … Read More

Kiryll Prakapenka

Magnis Energy Shares Rise On ‘Exceptional Anode Results’ [ASX:MNS]

Magnis Energy Technologies [ASX:MNS] rose on Thursday after announcing ‘exceptional anode results’.

Selva Freigedo

Why Magnis Energy [ASX:MNS] Is Up Almost 7% Today

The share price of ASX-listed Magnis Energy Technologies [ASX:MNS] is up today after its subsidiary, Imperium3 New York Inc (iM3NY), completed a US$100 million intellectual property-based financing.

Kiryll Prakapenka

ASX Lithium Stocks Tumble as ASX Continues Slump

The S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] slumped for the fourth time in five trading days, with ASX lithium stocks falling steeply on Monday. 

Kiryll Prakapenka

ASX Lithium Stocks: Magnis, Vulcan, and Liontown Shares in Focus

We examine Monday’s updates from Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL), Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS), and Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR].

Kiryll Prakapenka

ASX Lithium Stocks: Vulcan, Magnis, Li-S Energy Share Price Up

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd [ASX:VUL], Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS], and Li-S Energy Ltd [ASX:LIS] shares are up on Monday morning following a string of updates.

Categories