Megaport Sinks Despite ‘Second Consecutive Quarter of EBITDA Profit’

Megaport [ASX:MP1] released its activities and operations report for the quarter that ended on 30 September 2022.

Megaport [ASX:MP1] released its activities and operations report for the quarter that ended on 30 September 2022.

While MP1 reported its second consecutive quarterly EBITDA profit in 1Q23, the market wasn’t impressed.

MP1 shares were down nearly 20% in late afternoon trade on Wednesday.

Year to date, MP1 shares are down 65%.

Spurce: tradingview.com

Megaport’s 1Q FY23 results

The financial highlights for the September quarter (Megaport also changed its reporting currency to US dollars at the start of the quarter):

Revenue up 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to US$23 million

Customers up 2% QoQ to 2,700

Total ports up 1% QoQ to 9,606

Total services up 3% QoQ to 28,326

Receipts from customers up 14% QoQ to $25.7 million

Cash at hand at the quarter’s end of $44.9 million

Source: MP1

While Megaport reported its second consecutive quarterly EBITDA profit, the connectivity business ended the September quarter with a negative free cash flow of about US$6.5 million.

Having started the quarter with US$56.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, Megaport saw that whittled down to US$44.9 by the quarter’s end.

MP1 CEO Vincent English commented on the September quarter result:

‘With strong revenue fundamentals, and proven operating leverage built into our model, Megaport has delivered our second quarterly EBITDA profit consecutively. This is a significant team achievement as we continue to stay focused on our journey to profitability and cash generation. We have aligned our product suite with globally standardised port pricing and capacity. This has enabled a portion of our existing customer base with greater port capacity and positioned future customers with greater capacity the moment they join our platform.’

Three exciting fintech stocks to add to your watchlist

While the fintech sector has been beaten down in 2022, the recent bounce from the likes of Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] shows there is still interest in the sector.

Fintechs can still provide value opportunities — at the right price and with the right growth prospects.

There’s no doubt that many fintechs in recent years suffered from overconfidence in the ‘growth at all costs’ business model that caught them off-guard when the markets turned.

Now, profitability is back as a priority.

With the right choices, some fintechs can grow into very sturdy, lucrative businesses.

Our market expert Ryan Clarkson-Ledward has done the necessary research required for discerning these.

He’s discovered three profitable fintech stocks flying under the radar. One of them, he says, is a start-up ‘wrestling with the big banks — and winning’.

Download Ryan’s free research report on three exciting fintechs here.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning