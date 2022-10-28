By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Market Updates | Brainchip [ASX:BRN] September Quarter: Market Conditions a ‘Headwind’ for Customers

Brainchip [ASX:BRN] September Quarter: Market Conditions a ‘Headwind’ for Customers

By ,

BrainChip Holdings [ASX:BRN] continued to burn cash in the September quarter, citing adverse market conditions in the tech sector ‘have created a headwind for our prospective and current customers.’ BRN shares were down 20% late on Friday (28/10/2022) and are down 30% in the past six months: Source: Tradingview.com BrainChip: customers facing a headwind BrainChip … Read More

BrainChip Holdings [ASX:BRN] continued to burn cash in the September quarter, citing adverse market conditions in the tech sector ‘have created a headwind for our prospective and current customers.’

BRN shares were down 20% late on Friday (28/10/2022) and are down 30% in the past six months:

ASX:BRN brainchip stock chart

Source: Tradingview.com

BrainChip: customers facing a headwind

BrainChip said it is ‘seeing the greatest amount of sales activity and engagement in the Company’s history.’

However, in the September quarter, BrainChip’s customer receipts fell 90% quarter-on-quarter to US$118,000.

Cash burn from operating activities was US$3.8 million for the quarter and US$11.8 million for the year to date (nine months).

If this cash burn rate persists, BrainChip would have about six more quarters of funding left.

BrainChip addressed the sales slump by pointing to the global technology market:

We are seeing the greatest amount of sales activity and engagement in the Company’s history.

However, the current global technology market has created economic dynamics that have extended evaluations, decreased budgets, and delayed introduction of new technology.

These conditions have created a headwind for our prospective and current customers. We anticipate these conditions to eventually calm. We remain positive on future market penetration and broad adoption of BrainChip’s technology.

BRN said it will now focus on ‘key sales targets and converting technical evaluations into paid licences.’

Energy and the world’s crude awakening

Now to something a little different…but very important.

Few things are as important to our modern daily lives as energy.

It powers our lifestyle.

But the recent ruptures in the energy market — stoked by undersupply, rising inflation, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — have threatened global energy security.

As the world fractures, most stand to lose.

So what world are we in?

And what does it mean for the energy sector?

Our Editorial Director, Greg Canavan, has just released a comprehensive new report on the entire energy industry.

It’s essential reading, with surprising findings.

You can access Greg’s free energy report here.

Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,
For Money Morning

About Kiryll Prakapenka

Kiryll Prakapenka is a research analyst focusing on investigating the biggest trends in investments. Kiryll brings sound analytical skills to his work, courtesy of his Philosophy degree from the University of Melbourne. A student of legendary investors and their strategies, Kiryll likes to synthesise macroeconomic narratives with a keen understanding…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

BrainChip [ASX:BRN] Down on 1H FY22 Report

Artificial intelligence tech developer BrainChip Holdings [ASX:BRN] released its 1H22 results on Wednesday.

Kiryll Prakapenka

BrainChip (ASX:RBN) Shares Rise on June Quarter Update

Developer of neuromorphic processing AI technology BrainChip Holdings [ASX:BRN] was up on Wednesday after releasing June quarter results.

Kiryll Prakapenka

BrainChip [ASX:BRN] Shares Dip on Annual General Meeting

AI tech developer BrainChip Holdings [ASX:BRN] released its annual general meeting CEO and chairman’s address on Tuesday as shares dipped.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

BrainChip Shares Hit New All-Time High as Share Price Surge Proves Relentless (ASX:BRN)

2022 looks to be shaping up to an incredible year for BrainChip Holdings Ltd [ASX:BRN]. After capping off last year with a 68 cents per share finish, the stock has gone ballistic.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Latest ASX 200 News: BHP, RZI, PAR, BRN, GL1 Shares in Focus

See what’s making news on the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] this morning.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

BrainChip Share Price Down As It Amends Capital Deal (ASX:BRN)

On a mixed day of trading for the ASX, BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) is embodying the volatility.The AI tech stock had a flat open before edging into the green. But by midafternoon, it swung back into the red before levelling out to a neutral spot, which is where it is currently.

Categories