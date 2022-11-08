Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] Rises on ReRAM Update

Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] rose on Tuesday after receiving its first silicon wafers from technology partner SkyWater Technology, which integrates WBT’s resistive random-access memory (ReRAM) module.

Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] rose on Tuesday after receiving its first silicon wafers from technology partner SkyWater Technology, which integrates WBT’s resistive random-access memory (ReRAM) module.

‘This is the first time we’ve received ReRAM wafers from a production fab — a huge milestone towards commercialisation,’ Weebit said.

WBT shares are up by 30% year to date but have been flat over the past 12 months.

www.tradingview.com

Weebit Nano boasts first ever silicon-ReRAM chip

Weebit Nano’s technology partner, SkyWater Technology, has delivered silicon wafers integrating WBT’s embedded ReRAM module to Weebit Nano from SkyWater’s production factory (fab) in the US.

WBT said this marks a ‘major milestone toward commercialisation’ of the technology and is the first time Weebit Nano has received silicon wafers from a production fab.

A fab is a semiconductor fabrication plant where integrated circuits — or chips — are manufactured.

Weebit Nano said embedding its ReRAM on SkyWater’s silicon wafers will now make it ‘easy for customers to adopt this innovative non-volatile memory for development of their system-on-chip designs’.

System-on-chip designs, as Wipro Technologies explained, embed IP on a single piece of silicon:

‘SoCs make available, on a single piece of silicon, the embedded IP and high system-level integration required for performance demanding applications today. This enables semiconductor manufacturers to cost-effectively meet specific system requirements while delivering competitive time-to-market advantage.’

The silicon wafers will now be sliced into chips and packaged to be tested and qualified.

SkyWater’s production fab is expected to complete full qualification of the demo chips in the first half of 2023.

Weebit Nano and SkyWater’s commentary

How did Weebit Nano’s management react to the news? WBT’s CEO Coby Hanoch was upbeat:

‘This is the first time we’ve received ReRAM wafers from a production fab – a huge milestone towards commercialisation that has been achieved on-time through our close partnership with SkyWater.

‘This increases the confidence of potential customers in our IP, pushing forward companies interested in engaging with us, and we’re seeing discussions with potential customers ramping up as we get closer to production. The demo chips produced by SkyWater integrating Weebit’s ReRAM module are enabling these companies to see the true advantages our technology can provide.’

In turn, SkyWater’s Chief Revenue Officer Mark Litecky said:

‘As part of our Technology-as-a-Service model, SkyWater works with customers to co-create solutions with innovative architectures, materials and approaches to integration. Weebit ReRAM is an exciting new NVM that customers across a broad array of markets can incorporate into their SoCs to achieve differentiation. ‘We already see strong interest for the technology for applications including IoT, power management and mixed-signal ICs. Looking ahead, 2 Weebit ReRAM is a rich building block for hybrid architectures that can be flexibly integrated in new and interesting ways – an exciting prospect for companies looking to bring innovative ideas to reality.’

Exciting — and profitable — fintech stocks for 2023

2022 has been tough for the fintech sector, but fintechs can still provide valuable opportunities — at the right price and with the right growth prospects.

There’s no doubt that in recent years many fintechs suffered from overconfidence in the ‘growth-at-all-costs’ business model that caught them off-guard when the markets turned.

You could argue ASX BNPL stocks were victims of this strategy.

Clearly, profitability is back as a priority for the sector.

With the right choices, some fintechs can grow into very sturdy, lucrative businesses.

Our market expert, Ryan Clarkson-Ledward, has done the necessary research required for discerning these.

He’s discovered three profitable fintech stocks flying under the radar. One of them, he says, is a start-up ‘wrestling with the big banks — and winning’.

Download Ryan’s free research report on three exciting fintechs here.



Regards,

Kiryll Prakapenka,

For Money Morning