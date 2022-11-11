By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Featured | [WATCH] Closing Bell — Inflation Turns the Corner

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Inflation Turns the Corner

By ,

In today’s Money Weekend, softer than expected US CPI figures put a rocket under bonds and equities this week, signalling this rally may have some strength behind it. The US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure, pushing up gold and other commodities. Watch the Closing Bell video to see the developments in gold as well as a gold stock to look into…

It’s safe to say that trading conditions over the past year have been absolutely awful.

I doubt many investors out there have been making much money. It’s been a case of battening down the hatches and hoping you can get to the other side with all of your limbs intact.

My approach for the trading services I run has been to lower trading activity, set wider stop-losses, and take part profits quicker.

Like everyone else, I’m waiting for signs that the worst is over, and it’s safe to pop my head out of my shell.

The release of softer-than-expected CPI figures in the US put a rocket under bonds and equities this week, so there is a strong case to be made that this rally will have legs.

But is it the end of the bear market?

Who knows. All I can do is trust the model I have developed to understand price action, and that is saying there are still more hurdles that must be overcome before you can become 100% bullish.

But my shorter-term charts are pointing up for the moment, so I have been buying a few things here and there over the past few weeks in the hope we will be given the chance to take part profits before the selling returns.

I watched Fed Chairman Powell speak last week after the 75-basis-point rate rise, and it seemed clear he wasn’t going to be moved by one or two positive data points in indicators he doesn’t follow.

So rates will continue to ratchet higher over the next six months. The economy could keel over into a recession, which will hit earnings and, therefore, stock prices, despite the fact the Fed may be nearing the terminal rate.

But that is a story for another day. Markets have been selling off for a year, so a bit of good news could ignite a solid tradeable bounce that could last a few weeks or months.

Perhaps we will get a Santa rally after all.

The US dollar came under heavy selling pressure, which sparked a big move in gold and other commodities. I will show you the developments in gold in the video above and point out a gold stock worth looking into.

We have just brought on a brilliant resource analyst, James Cooper, to head up our new commodities project we’re calling ‘The Age of Scarcity Attack Plan’.

If, like me, you think the next bull market is going to involve commodities in a big way, then you should sign up to the event here.

Until next week,

Murray Dawes Signature

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend

About Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is the Editor of Retirement Trader and contributing Editor at Money Morning. He was one of five, from 5,000 applicants, chosen for a graduate position with the Swiss Banking Corporation — now part of banking giant UBS. The bosses quickly cottoned on to his potential and pushed him up…

Related Articles

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Market Surge Puts Looming Materials Shortage into Focus

In today’s Money Morning, US stocks roared to life overnight as inflation finally begins to cool. Could this be the end of the bear market, or merely a bull trap? Investors need to start looking toward the next macro trend in commodities. Also, copper shortfalls could lead the way for rising materials costs…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

This Is How the Next Mining Boom Begins

In today’s Money Morning, an official ruling in Canada highlights the growing tussle over mining investment. The lithium market continues to highlight how demand and supply issues will dominate a new commodities cycle. We’re headed for a new ‘Age of Scarcity’. Learn how you can prepare for and even profit from it…

Selva Freigedo

Redrawing the Lines

In today’s Money Morning, a family favourite board game has taught us about the economic implications of resource scarcity. We’re seeing this right now in the commodity space as much of the world pushes towards an energy transition. Demand is skyrocketing, and Australia is well-placed to be a top supplier. That means there’s a huge investment opportunity in this space for Aussie investors…

Kiryll Prakapenka

Commodity Stocks’ New Hierarchy

In today’s Money Morning, the Department of Industry expects metals like copper, nickel, and lithium to earn $33 billion in 2022–23, double what they earned in 2020–21. This paves the way for a reordering of the commodity hierarchy. How can investors benefit? Read on to find out…

Ryan Dinse

The Most Likely Outcome for 2023

In today’s Money Morning, it tends to be that the most likely outcomes are the ones no one expects. Central banks are raising rates to combat inflation, but what if that’s having the exact opposite effect? What if it isn’t demand that’s driving prices up? If so, that spells opportunity for Australia…

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Fed Steals Jam from Market’s Donut

In today’s Money Weekend, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech reveals the direction the Fed is heading, despite what the market may be interpreting. Watch the ‘Closing Bell’ video below, where I show you why stocks won’t necessarily bottom as soon as the Fed pivots, as well as key charts that are worth keeping an eye on…

Categories