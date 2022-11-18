Nuix Announces Board Shakeup on Dismal Trade

Digital and intelligence software and analytics comapny Nuix [ASX:NXL] addressed incoming changes to its board and company structure following lower-than-expected annual results.

The company will soon be initiating Alan Cameron AO to the board as non-executive director from January 2023.

Shareholders demonstrated their approval by buffering the share price more than 16.5% mere hours after the announcement.

Nuix’s share price has surged nearly 16% in the last week, and more than 6% over the month.

In the longer-term trajectory, though, the NXL stock has declined by 70% for 2022 so far:

TradingView

Nuix welcomes Mr Cameron

On Friday, the software developer carried out its annual general meeting for 2022, revealing Alan Cameron AO expected to join the company in January next year.

Nuix described Mr Cameron as ‘a respected company director and lawyer, with experience across a range of legal, corporate and regulatory roles’.

The list of highly regarded roles was indeed extensive, ranging from Chairman of Property Exchange Australia to Chair of the Australian Securities Commission and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, as well as Ombudsman to the Commonwealth.

Nuix’s Chairman, Jeffrey Bleich, soon to retire from the position, commented:

‘We are thrilled to welcome Alan to the Nuix Board. Alan’s experience and skillset is highly complementary to those of the existing Directors. Alan’s background fits exceptionally well with some of the most important areas of Nuix’s business and at the Board level he adds a unique and valuable perspective.’

Nuix’s need for change

Bleich reflected on the past 12 months, noting the continuous rapid changes in the external environment and NXL’s FY22 results, which were lower than management had expected.

As at 30 June 2022, Annualised Contract Value (ACV) was $162.0 million, down 2.3% year-on-year.

Statutory revenue had fallen 13.5% ($152.3 million), EBITDA decreased to $12.1 million.

The company hopes that in shuffling its leadership team in Q2 and adopting better strategies, it may improve its chances at improving results for FY23.

Nuix is already hopeful, improvements in the last four months spied in ACV at the end of October totalling $169.5 million, up 4.6% from June, and net dollar retention climbing 101.9%, compared to 96.8% in June.

However, statutory revenues and EBITDA remain down on this time last year.

The company is still on the hunt for a new director for the position of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, and a replacement for Mr Bleich as Chair of the Board is also to be arranged at a later date.

‘It has been an enormous privilege to serve as Nuix Chairman for the last two years,’ said Mr Bleich. ‘I’m immensely proud to be associated with Nuix and its people, and would value the opportunity to continue to build our organisation and community for the future.’

Late September, Nuix was under fire from ASIC for allegations of insufficient disclosure of ACV and revenue performance against forecasts, which Nuix strongly denies.

The matter remains with the courts and no further details could be given.

Nuix’s balance sheet has a cash balance of $40.5 million with no debt as at the end of October.

