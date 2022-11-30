By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Featured | Lithium Stocks May Be Falling…but the Story Hasn’t Changed

Lithium Stocks May Be Falling…but the Story Hasn’t Changed

By ,

In today’s Money Morning, excitement may have died down somewhat in lithium stocks, but the demand for this crucial material is in full swing. So much so that it is now almost imperative for the West to construct its own lithium supply chain rather than rely on China. Read on to find out why…

The excitement unleashed whenever the white bullet makes the net ripple might appear mysterious or crazy, but remember the miracle doesn’t happen very often.

The goal, even if it be a little one, is always a goooooooooooooooooooooal in the throat of the commentators, a “do” sung from the chest that would leave Caruso forever mute, and the crowd goes nuts and the stadium forgets that it’s made of concrete and breaks free of the earth and flies through the air.’

Eduardo Galeano

While living in the US, I remember most of my friends disliked football — soccer — because, unlike American football, they found the scoring was always too low.

As they always told me, they couldn’t understand how I could be so passionate about a game that could end up 0-0.

I always answered that that was one of the beauties of the sport. What makes the game so exciting, as Uruguayan writer Galeano writes above, is that goals don’t happen very often. It’s what makes every single one of them more valuable.  

I was thinking about how rare goals are as I watched some of the World Cup games this week. And then again, I thought of scarcity as I looked at lithium stocks this week.

Lithium stocks have been falling recently, mainly because lithium carbonate prices have cooled slightly.

Both Allkem [ASX:AKE] and Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS], for example, are down around 16% since mid-November. Livent Corp is down 21%, and SQM has dropped 9% in the same time frame.

Lithium stocks may be declining, but the backstory for lithium hasn’t changed.

Mining is only part of the equation

To transition away from fossil fuels, the expectation is that by 2050 the world will need to increase battery production capacity to 30 times what it is today…and that lithium supply will need to increase 20-fold.

While more miners are coming into the space lured by high lithium prices, it takes a long time to get a lithium mine up and running.

Right now, demand is still growing much faster than supply as China continues to break records in electric vehicle sales. But lithium raw can’t be used in an EV just as is. It’s a chemical that needs to be purified before it’s used in the battery.

So not only do we need more lithium production, but also the capacity to process it. Much of that is still happening in China.

But that’s starting to change…

The recently signed US Inflation Reduction Act gives incentives to building a battery supply chain closer to home.

And the IRA was one of the big reasons that prompted LG Chem, one of the largest chemical companies in the world, to invest US$3.2 billion into Tennessee to create the largest cathode manufacturing facility in the US.

But Australia could also become a big player in developing non-Chinese battery supply chains.

For example, this week, Pilbara Minerals said it’s planning to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia to refine the stuff.

Things may be cooling in the lithium space, but we are still seeing a struggle to source lithium.

Cathodes are the positive part of the EV battery cell and one of the three main parts of the battery. The other two are the anode and the electrolyte.

And as Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported this week, cathode prices have continued to rise this year, and it isn’t just because battery manufacturers are paying more for lithium.

It’s because cathode battery makers are struggling to find lithium for their products:

The Benchmark Cathode Price Index, which tracks all cathode chemistries, is up 32.4% year-to-date and rose by 4% in November. 

The sustained price increases come amid reports that cathode manufacturers are struggling to secure physical supplies of lithium and are turning to the spot market to meet rising demand from battery manufacturers and automakers.

So, lithium stock prices may be falling, but battery makers are still struggling to find the stuff.

The lithium story is far from over.

All the best,


Selva Freigedo Signature

Selva Freigedo,
For Money Morning

Selva is also the Editor of New Energy Investor, a newsletter that looks for opportunities in the energy transition. For information on how to subscribe, click here.

About Selva Freigedo

Selva Freigedo is an analyst at Money Morning. She has a background in financial economics, but what makes Selva´s experiences different to many are the places she has lived and worked. Born in Argentina, she has also lived in Brazil, the US, Spain, and now Australia. She has seen up…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

Market Expectations Matter for Investment Returns

In today’s Money Morning, market expectations shape investment returns. Finding a great business isn’t enough if the market already knows and expects that business to remain great. Investment returns stem from a misalignment between expectations and business reality. Read on to find out more…

Ryan Dinse

The ‘New’ New York

In today’s Money Morning, the stunning rise of New York City was an unlikely story. Control over trade flows propelled its rise. But it was its eventual control over money flows that cemented it, not just in the US but around the world. However, this power is now under threat. A ‘new’ New York is rising up. And the powers that be don’t like it…

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Beware the Bull Trap

In today’s Money Weekend, Murray says it feels like Christmas has come early for the markets, meaning there is little volume in equities right now. He also says next year is looking pretty cloudy for the markets, so he’s feeling less than bullish. To find out more about his take on where the markets could go, watch this week’s ‘Closing Bell’ video…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Bitcoin, Browbeating, and Bribery: Why We Need Decentralisation More than Ever

In today’s Money Morning, FTX’s implosion has declared open season on crypto-bashing across the media…how CME Group CEO, Terry Duffy, is trying to turn the heat on regulators…why his latest gaff may be more telling than any of his damning rhetoric…and how crypto will come out of this stronger than ever…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Space Mining Is Coming Sooner than You Might Expect

In today’s Money Morning, as we enter an ‘Age of Scarcity’, the scramble for new and rare materials grows. It may not be long before we turn to space for new sources of key commodities. The US plans to build its presence on the Moon, but China may be racing to beat them to the punch to collect a valuable mineral…

Selva Freigedo

Things Are Looking Promising for Green Hydrogen

In today’s Money Morning, scarcity has been the talk of the town in these articles recently, particularly relating to the renewable energy transition. But while critical materials will no doubt be necessary, hydrogen can help reduce our need for raw materials immensely. Read on to find out why…

Categories