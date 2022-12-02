[WATCH] Closing Bell — Buy Signal in Gold

In today’s Money Weekend, Jerome Powell’s less hawkish stance on raising rates has triggered a buy signal in the markets. The short-term uptrend is starting to morph into a medium-term uptrend. Watch the ‘Closing Bell’ video to see my analysis of the gold price and the reasoning behind my Newcrest Mining tip.

After scaring the pants off the market in his Jackson Hole speech held in August, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has changed his tune slightly in a speech made on Wednesday that sparked what could be a Santa rally.

He was still talking tough and saying they aren’t done raising rates yet, but his tone was less hawkish than Jackson Hole, so the markets took that as a buy signal.

The long-term downtrend remains, but the short-term uptrend is starting to morph into a medium-term uptrend, with a monthly buy pivot confirmed in the S&P 500 last month.

So the bias is still to the upside, with plenty of stiff resistance above.

I have been mentioning recently that gold was starting to look more constructive. I feared a huge fall in gold could take place if major support didn’t hold a month ago.

But gold managed to hold above the key level and has staged an impressive bounce, confirming the first monthly buy pivot in more than a year.

In the ‘Closing Bell’ video on 12 November, I told you that Newcrest Mining [ASX:NCM] was looking interesting, and it has had a good run since then and could head a lot higher.

I ended up liking the setup so much that I sent a trade alert to buy NCM to members of one of my services on 24 November.

I show you two other gold stocks today that have similar setups to the one I showed you in Newcrest Mining.

I also analyse the gold price now that it has confirmed a monthly buy pivot and show you the reasoning behind my Newcrest Mining tip.

I still think there is more volatility to come in equity markets over the next six months, but while the short-term uptrend remains, I have to lean bullish, with an eye on the exits at the first sign of trouble.

Until next week,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Money Weekend