By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Featured | [WATCH] Closing Bell — Is Powell the Grinch?

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Is Powell the Grinch?

By ,

In today’s Money Weekend, a couple of weeks ago, Murray said that 7,320–7,470 is the danger zone for the S&P/ASX 200. Fast forward two weeks and the high in the ASX 200 since then was 7,375. Watch today’s ‘Closing Bell’ to see what to watch out for in case the Fed ruins Christmas…

A couple of weeks ago, I titled my ‘Closing Bell’ video ‘Beware the Bull Trap’.

In the article, I said, ‘I will even stick my neck out far enough for it to get chopped off and say that 7,320–7,470 is the danger zone for the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO].’

Fast forward two weeks and the high in the ASX 200 since the article was 7,375. Selling emerged over the last week, and as I write this (midday Friday), the ASX 200 is at 7,190, with a possible weekly sell pivot confirmed if today’s trading closes below 7,200.

So there is a chance my head won’t get chopped off after all.

Everything hinges on next week’s FOMC meeting, of course.

We all expect a 50bp rate rise in the States, but the commentary that comes out after the rate rise will decide whether we get a Santa rally or not.

The setup in the ASX 200 is ominous, and there are a few dominoes lined up beneath the market that could set off a chain reaction to the downside.

The S&P 500, on the other hand, is on the edge of looking dangerous but is not quite there yet. I explain in detail what the state of play is in both markets as we head towards the final market-moving event of the year.

Keep your wits about you because if the Fed sparks a sell-off leading into the low liquidity Christmas period, volatility can be exacerbated.

As I said a few weeks ago, if you were having heart palpitations looking at your portfolio value dive in June, perhaps you should have your finger on the button to lower exposure if the Fed steals Christmas.

Until next week,

Murray Dawes Signature

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend

About Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is the Editor of Retirement Trader and contributing Editor at Money Morning. He was one of five, from 5,000 applicants, chosen for a graduate position with the Swiss Banking Corporation — now part of banking giant UBS. The bosses quickly cottoned on to his potential and pushed him up…

Related Articles

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

These Two Indices Are Telling Investors Everything They Need to Know

In today’s Money Morning, the dichotomy between stocks and crypto is dividing. Contrarian investors need to pay attention to the crypto space, even when it is being hammered. You can utilise Buffett’s own investing philosophy to play the mixed markets right now. It’s time to really learn about crypto…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Renewables Revolution: The New Billionaire’s Playground

In today’s Money Morning, Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest continues down his renewables rabbit hole. His latest acquisition is his most important yet. Find out what it means for the broader market and individual investors like yourself and why the time to act is now…

Selva Freigedo

Fragile and Under Threat

In today’s Money Morning, the Group of Seven, along with the European Union and Australia, set a price cap of US$60 a barrel for Russian oil, which sent the oil price slightly higher once again. The big question is what Russia will do next, and we can’t forget about our wild card: China. It seems the only thing we can be sure of is that this energy crisis has become extremely complicated…

Kiryll Prakapenka

Is the Artificial Intelligence Future Already Here?

In today’s Money Morning, should we be thinking more about artificial intelligence as a society? Will ethical issues arise too abruptly for society to have sufficient time to resolve them? Is the AI future already here? Read on to find out…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The Long-Awaited Boom for This Unique Material Is Here

In today’s Money Morning, semiconductor demand and production are reaching their limits with existing silicon. This is paving the way for new materials to disrupt the industry, and one material in particular looks primed to finally deliver on its long-term potential…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The World’s Most Important Commodity Has Changed

In today’s Money Morning, the most traded good in the world in 2020 might surprise you. One key ingredient in almost every device has become integral to our world. There’s an ongoing arms race to produce and pioneer the best chips in the biz, and investors should be paying close attention to the growing investment and plans within this huge industry…

Categories